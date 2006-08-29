"Sustainable Shopper's Ball" a Huge Success

“THE SUSTAINABLE SHOPPER’S BALL!” - recently completed its first series run in Austin, TX (August 19th, 2006). A festival unlike any other - “The Sustainable Shopper’s Ball!” is an all-local business and non-profit green living series, created to inspire and inform local consumers about accessible for sustainable living choices, unique to the Austin area.



Attendance at each of the first four events has averaged approximately 5,000 enthusiastic parents, singles, and children, with incomes ranging from student to millionaire. Each of the four events has included a large “green shopping mall” featuring locally grown organic food, local retail & service businesses, local non-profit organizations — and numerous forms of entertainment and education.



Notable entertainers include Americana chart topper (and local Austinite) James McMurtry, as well as a huge children’s play area, featuring participation from the Michael Dell Austin Children’s Musuem.



Finally, each event has centered around strong thematic content, including an Earth Day keynote presentation from Austin Mayor Will Wynn regarding the question, “What is Sustainable Energy?”



“It’s easy - and fun, being green” says Texas Monthly magazine, “at the Sustainable Shopper’s Ball!.”



The Shopper’s Ball was created by Good Common Sense.net, and a conglomeration of local small businesses and non profits.The model will doubtlessly serve for other communities across the country. Next events are currently in the planning stages.



For more information, visit:

