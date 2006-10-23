Renewable energy a breeze with Air-X Wind Turbines

The sun is often seen as the only way for you to generate your own electricity in a renewable fashion. The Air-X Southwest Windpower Land Air X 12V Wind turbine provides a powerful alternative with the ability to generate approximately 17% of a regular households energy needs.



The Air-X is by far the world’s number one selling small wind turbine. In late 2001 Southwest Windpower introduced an entirely new level of technology which previously was only found in today’s state-of-the-art mega-watt-class wind turbines.



The AIR-X’s success is based on unique technologies that result in increased performance, improved battery charging capability, greater reliability and the reduction of “flutter” noise from the machine, allows for peak-power tracking and the ability to control blade rotation speed thus eliminating the buzzing noise commonly found with most small wind turbines



The AIR-X is an ideal product for the person that needs a little power for basic appliances such as TV, radio and a few lights.

Common applications for the AIR-X include:

• Remote Cabins

• Telecommunication Towers

• The Developing World

• Monitoring Stations

• Can supplement remote area solar power systems, ie. when the sun is out it is often windy, so a more constant power supply is available.



Other features of this fantastic product include and unprecedented 3-YEAR WARRANTY, carbon fibre composite blades, aircraft quality aluminium alloy castings, exclusive brush-less neodymium cubic curve alternator, sophisticated internal battery charge regulator and best of all the Air-X is maintenance-free as they only have two moving parts.