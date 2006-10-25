Compact Signed to Raise Renewable Energy to 25% of Global Energy Supply

Beijing, China - A historic agreement was forged today among four renewable energy organizations to assess the feasibility of increasing the use of renewable energy to 25% of global primary energy supply by the year 2025.



The memorandum of understanding entitled “Joint Assessment of Reaching 25% Renewable Energy by the Year 2025” was negotiated and signed by Michael Eckhart, President of the American Council On Renewable Energy (ACORE), Li Junfeng, Executive Director of the Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association (CREIA), Arthouros Zervos, President of the European Renewable Energy Council (EREC), and Wolfgang Palz, Chairman of the World Council for Renewable Energy (WCRE).



“The time is right to raise our thinking to the next level,” stated Michael Eckhart of ACORE. “We acknowledge Europe’s pledge to increase renewable energies, China’s commitment to 15% renewables, and the Renewable Portfolio Standards of many of the US states, and now join together to assess how to take the next step in policy development.”



The memorandum calls for the groups to assess the feasibility and policy requirements needed to move the US, Europe and China to the 25% level in their respective areas, and to merge the results together into a joint report one year from now.



“It is imperative that we do this now,” said Wolfgang Palz of WCRE. “The world cannot wait for such policy thinking.”



The signing took place at the Great Wall World Renewable Energy Forum (GWREF), a world conference and exposition in China that opened this week with leaders from the US, Europe, China and other countries in attendance.



Opening keynote speakers at GWREF included Shi Dinghuan, Chinese Renewable Energy Society (CRES); Wu Guihui, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC); Dan Arvizu, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL); Michele Pappalardo, ADEME, Agency for Environment and Energy Management, France; Alan Heeger, Nobel Laureate from UC Santa Barbara; Stefan Agne, European Commission; Walter Erdelen, UNESCO; Kishan Khoday, UNDP-China; Lee Gebert, U.S. DOE; John Marrone, CANMET/Energy Technology Center - Ottawa Natural Resources Canada; Nicol Stephen, Government of Scotland; Sarah Kydd, UK Department of Trade and Industry; Li Junfeng, Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association (CREIA); Michael Eckhart, American Council On Renewable Energy (ACORE); Arthouros Zervos, European Renewable Energy Council (EREC), and Wolfgang Palz, World Council for Renewable Energy (WCRE); and John Geesman, Commissioner, California Energy Commission.



Other speakers from the US included Jan Hamrin, Center for Resource Solutions; Howard Berke, Konarka Technologies; Eric Martinot, Tsinghua University; Ken Westrick, 3Tier Environmental; Stanley Bull, NREL; and Geoff Sharples, Clipper Windpower.



GWREF was commissioned under the auspices of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China; Office of the National Energy Lending Group; Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST); European Union Commission; Government of Canada; and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory of the US. The event was convened by the Chinese Renewable Energy Society (CRES); Chinese Renewable Energy Industries Association (CREIA); Chinese Wind Energy Association (CWEA); World Council for Renewable Energy (WCRE); American Council On Renewable Energy (ACORE); and the European Renewable Energy Council (EREC).



About ACORE



ACORE, a 501(c)(3) membership nonprofit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C., is dedicated to bringing renewable energy into the mainstream of the US economy and lifestyle through information and communications programs. ACORE provides a common platform for the wide range of interests in the renewable energy community including renewable energy industries, associations, utilities, end users, professional service firms, financial institutions and government agencies. ACORE serves as a forum through which these parties work together on common interests. Membership information is available at: www.acore.org.