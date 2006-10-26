Clean Energy Alliance to Expand NREL's Business Assistance Model

The National Alliance of Clean Energy Business Incubators (NACEBI) begun in 2000 by U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has become the Clean Energy Alliance, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the development of clean energy businesses.



The Clean Energy Alliance will take the successful model of the NACEBI and expand on it by offering greater resources and a broader geographic reach. The NACEBI’s 11 incubators graduated 69 companies, who commercialized 102 technologies.



“At a time in our nation’s history when clean energy technologies are increasingly recognized as being of vital importance to the country’s energy and economic future we look forward to the opportunity of establishing partnerships and extending our reach to achieve our vision: education and outreach, business acceleration, technology transfer, technology development and incubation services,” said Pradeep Haldar, chair of the Clean Energy Alliance and director of E2TAC at Albany NanoTech.



The Clean Energy Alliance, which will maintain close ties with NREL and the Department of Energy, plans to add 10 more incubators in 2007, as well as offer expertise, business connections and information essential to accelerating the growth of clean energy businesses nationwide. The Alliance will host a variety of workshops and forums and develop assistance for refining company business plans, similar to NREL’s Growth Forums. The 19th NREL Industry Growth Forum is Oct. 24-26 in Philadelphia. Visit http://www.cleanenergyforum.com/ for information.



Other activities of the Clean Energy Alliance will include education and outreach, developing and recognizing markets, and helping define research and development strategies.



“To see the clean energy companies become successful in the market has been wonderful,” NREL’s Dr. Lawrence Murphy said. “The Clean Energy Alliance will take what we began to the next level, greatly expanding the reach of these important technologies.”



NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy’s primary

national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for DOE by Midwest Research Institute and Battelle.