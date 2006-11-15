New Featured Alternative Transportation Technology Companies Reduce Green House Gas Emissions and Address Global Warming



RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Innovative Transportation Designs See Strong Domestic Demand and Global Market Opportunity within India and China



POINT ROBERTS, WA and DELTA, BC - November 15, 2006, www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com and www.EnvironmentStocks.com, leading investor and industry portals for the renewable energy and cleantech sector, announce advanced alternative transportation developers ZAP (OTCBB: ZAAP) and Rotoblock Corporation (OTCBB: ROTB) as new featured companies. With a focus on reducing harmful emissions and increasing efficiency as they continue to develop and refine their technology offerings, both ZAP and Rotoblock offer clean tech alternatives for consumer vehicles.



With the recent U.S. election resulting in the Democratic Party winning control of Congress, many expect that issues such as reducing green house gas emissions and strengthening energy independence will become even greater legislative priorities moving forward. With the majority of the oil used in the United States being attributed to the transportation sector, alternative clean transportation technology has become a priority for protecting the environment, lowering energy prices and reducing the nation’s dependence on foreign oil.



Despite the recent decline in gasoline prices, fuel costs remain high, which continues to drive the demand for high efficiency and cost effective vehicles. Providing consumers with alternatives is ZAP! (Zero Air Pollution®) (OTCBB: ZAAP), a developer of advanced transportation vehicles such as electric, fuel cell and hybrid cars, in addition to electric bicycles, scooters and seascooters. ZAP is the only company to market and sell their electric vehicles online, enabling them to take advantage of the global market for clean alternatives. According to the Company, ZAP vehicles can reduce CO2 emissions by more than 90 percent compared to internal combustion vehicles, even counting the emissions from fossil-fueled power plants.



“We believe electricity is the fuel of the future. With electricity to power our transportation, our world can tap into renewable resources like hydroelectric, solar, wind, or geothermal power, resources that lessen our environmental footprint. Furthermore, studies show that millions of electric vehicles can recharge at night using existing surplus electrical generation, a vast, virtually untapped resource,” describes ZAP Chief Executive Officer, Steven Schneider.



Rotoblock Corporation (OTCBB: ROTB), a technology development company specializing in advanced propulsion systems, is focused on the continued development and improvement of its patented energy efficient and environmentally friendly, Oscillating Piston Engine (OPE), which releases significantly reduced emissions into the atmosphere even with regular fuels.

In addition, the Rotoblock engine is up to 50% lighter than traditional combustion engines, and is simpler to assemble, maintain and repair, making it a highly adaptable design for a wide variety of uses and sizes. The Company’s strategy is to continue to develop this proprietary technology to pursue licensing opportunities with particular focus on satisfying market needs within India and China where infrastructures are not yet fully developed, and the ease of maintenance and repair of the Oscillating Piston Engine will be a key advantage.

This past summer, Rotoblock signed a development and license agreement with Brazilian automotive company OBVIO! Automotoveiculos S.A., for the development and incorporation of a more compact OPE for use with various OBVIO! models. The terms of the agreement provides Rotoblock with $5,000,000 million paid through a royalty structure on units sold. OBVIO! is aiming to incorporate the Rotoblock engine into an ethanol hybrid drive train.



ZAP! is the exclusive North American distributor of OBVIO! alternative vehicles, which will be coming to market in 2008, complimenting the Company’s existing portfolio of electric and hybrid transportation technology.



To read more on ZAP visit: http://www.renewableenergystocks.com/CO/ZAAP/Default.asp or the Company’s web site at www.zapworld.com



To read more on Rotoblock Corporation visit: http://www.renewableenergystocks.com/CO/ROTB/Default.asp or the Company’s web site at www.rotoblock.com



ZAP (OTCBB: ZAAP) and Rotoblock Corporation (OTCBB: ROTB) are featured companies on www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com, and www.EnvironmentStocks.com, investor and industry portals within the InvestorIdeas.com’ content umbrella. InvestorIdeas.com’does not make recommendations, but offers investors research, news, blogs, RSS Feeds, online conferences, interviews and links to public companies within the renewable energy and cleantech sector. The Green technology investor portals also provide content through the Clean Energy News Blog, Renewable Energy Blog and articles by solar expert, J. Peter Lynch, all available on RenewableEnergyStocks.com’.



ZAP and Rotoblock compensate InvestorIdeas.com; see disclaimer below.



The InvestorIdeas.com’ portals also include some of the most comprehensive stock lists in the cleantech sector. Renewable Energy Stocks: http://www.renewableenergystocks.com/Companies/RenewableEnergy/Stock_List.asp and Environmental Stocks: http://www.environmentstocks.com/Enviro_Stocks/Stock_List.asp



RenewableEnergyStocks.com’ translated in German: http://www.renewableenergystocks.com/RES_deu/Default.asp



Disclaimer: Our sites do not make recommendations, but offer information portals to research news, articles, stock lists and recent research. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. We attempt to research thoroughly, but we offer no guarantees as to the accuracy of information presented. All Information relating to featured companies is sourced from public documents and/ or the company and/or IR firm and is not the opinion of our web sites. The site is currently compensated by its “featured companies.” ZAP (OTCBB: ZAAP) and Rotoblock Corporation (OTCBB: ROTB); each pay two thousand five hundred per month equivalent in shares for one year commencing Nov 2006, discounted as a courtesy to previous sponsorship of the InvestorIdeas Greentech contest. www.InvestorIdeas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp



For more information contact:



Dawn Van Zant 800.665.0411

Ann-Marie Fleming 866.725.2554

Email: dvanzant@investorideas.com, or afleming@investorideas.com



Source: RenewableEnergyStocks.com’, ZAP, Rotoblock Corporation