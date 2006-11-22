ARE takes the lead in hybrid systems' solutions for rural electrification

During the Workshop on Hybrid Systems, which took place on the 18th October in Brussels, the Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE) achieved a significant step in the fight for the provision of RES solutions to Developing Countries.



As Ernesto Macias - ARE’s President - highlighted, “Hybrid Systems could provide efficient and affordable solutions to areas with little or no electrification”. As a matter of fact, the combination of different technologies would allow each area to take advantage of its geographical conditions and to achieve a more stable power supply.



The event proved a helpful platform for a discussion on available technologies and their implementation to particular areas and conditions. Moreover, the presented case studies allowed the group to understand the importance of learning from past experiences.



The outcome of this discussion was the creation of the following working groups:





Market analysis - Aiming at analyzing market opportunities for hybrid systems.<br />

2. Technical solutions for hybrid systems in rural areas - Aiming at providing technical solutions for the implementation of projects.3. Financial schemes - Aiming at searching and monitoring funding opportunities for future projects.ARE made its first important step towards the implementation of efficient and affordable hybrid systems' solutions in rural electrification. The creation of working groups will provide a stronger leitmotiv for all the stakeholders to carry on this discussion. Moreover this work will help the Alliance and its members to create a valuable document on the application of hybrid systems in Developing Countries.About the Alliance for Rural Electrification:The Alliance for Rural Electrification is an international non-profit organization founded by the most important European Renewable Energy Industry Associations. ARE's mission is to stimulate sustainable development in non-electrified rural areas of developing countries by promoting accelerated access to electricity services from renewable energies.