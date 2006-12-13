Renewable energy: solar power for homes

More Australians than ever are deciding to power their homes using energy from the sun. Solar power is the most advanced, cleanest and most viable form of renewable energy available to consumers of energy. It is traditionally used in remote locations where electricity is not available, everywhere from remote cabins and telecommunications towers to space stations and satellites. Solar photovoltaic technology and solar systems are becoming more efficient and aesthetically pleasing than ever.



There are many benefits to using solar power. Generating your own electricity will not only help the environment, by reducing the impact of pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, but will also help you reduce your electricity bill. A solar system on a new home will help meet 5 star energy rating systems and help meet BASIX building requirements. Powering your home using solar energy will not only add value to your home, but your home will become the envy of all your friends. To top it off the federal government are also offering a rebate of up to $4000 as part of the photovoltaic rebate program (PVRP).



Solar panels create electricity whenever light shines on them. This electricity is fed into an inverter, which converts the DC electricity generated by the solar panels to 240V AC electricity which is required to power your household appliances. Any excess energy is fed back into the electricity grid. Essentially, your electricity meter spins backwards during the day and forwards at night. There is no difference in the way your home functions.



Please contact Energy Matters for more information: 1300 727 151.