Best Of 2007

Acquisition Brings Inspira to Next Level; Benefits Global Solar Industry. The deal unites SolFocus, developers of innovative Concentrator Photovoltaic systems with Inspira, providers of high-efficiency solar tracking devices.
Friends of the Earth and the Ontario Association of Food Banks joined Ontario's Minister of Energy and representatives from Enbridge Gas Distribution and Union Gas on Thursday to launch a pilot project to help families tackle climate change by conserving energy, saving money and improving comfort.
The Renewable Energy Centre today announced its support for Labour MP Ruth Kelly's proposal to lift planning permission restrictions on "green housing" technology for UK homeowners.
Two New England entrepreneurship competitions, the MIT $100K Entrepreneurship Competition and the MIT Enterprise Forum's Ignite Clean Energy Business Presentation Competition (ICE), today announced they will align resources for the 2008 competitions.
The Toronto Construction Association and Construct Canada 2007 Committee announced today that EnerWorks' new Solar Energy Unit (SEU) for commercial and industrial solar thermal applications has been awarded the Temple W. Harris Innovative Product and Technology Award (TIPTA).
groSolar, a national solar energy firm, announced today that it has acquired Energy Outfitters, an Oregon-based solar energy distribution company. The acquisition makes groSolar one of the largest solar distribution and installation firms in the U.S., with additional offices in western and eastern Canada.
The 2007 North American International Auto Show is underway in Detroit, MI and as the headline below indicates, E85 vehicles are "new stars of the show".
The accession of ten new member states to the EU in 2004 has created a significant increase in demand for air pollution control equipment technologies. On this topic Frost & Sullivan will host an exclusive interactive briefing on 1 February, 2007, at 2 p.m. GMT.
World's largest marine retailer selects superior products tailored for boaters
The American Council On Renewable Energy (ACORE) has just created the Young Professionals in Renewable Energy (YPRE) program which is expected to bring hundreds of young people to POWER-GEN Renewable Energy & Fuels in Las Vegas (March 6-8, 2007).
In a year of major milestones, Global Electric Motorcars (GEM), a division of DaimlerChrysler, can boast an automotive pinnacle -- GEM vehicles drove their 150 millionth mile.
Ignite Clean Energy Competition Calls for Participants
Two scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory have been named Dan David Prize Laureates for 2007.
Province of Ontario to ban incandesent lights by 2012.
Plans to gather the countries that emit the most greenhouse gases and set a global emissions goal.
Verde Energy, the only company to provide a trusted source for competitive quotes on solar power, solar thermal, and wind power projects, recently unveiled a video production designed to introduce solar electric systems to a mainstream audience.
Launch includes test rides for press and retail at Outdoor Demo 2007 on September 25 and 'meet-and-greet' with Ed Begley, Jr. on the convention show floor on September 26
Smith Electric Vehicles, the world's leading manufacturer of zero emission vans and trucks, launches its first Left Hand Drive models for the Continent.
Biodegradable Polypropylene Eco-Friendly Packaging, Document Storage and Mailing Products and Solutions Now Available
water powered window washing system easily applicable to solar panels or solar skin.
Albuquerque, New Mexico, September 10, 2007- UniRac is pleased to have been chosen by EI Solutions to play an integral role in the largest corporate solar installation in the U.S. to date, on Google's solar panel installation at their Mountain View, CA campus.
Two Industry experts at Conservation Services Group Are Named Legacy Award Winners by the Energy & Environmental Building Association
In an effort to reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, Mondial Energy Inc. is installing a new solar panel system on The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) Atrium roof. The solar energy system will supplement SickKids' hot water system.
EnerWorks will showcase one of its latest product developments at Construct Canada in Toronto this week. The new Solar Energy Unit (SEU) for solar water heating in commercial and industrial applications is an innovative integration of the key components of a solar thermal system.
Remember the metaphorical "giant sucking sound" that Ross Perot invoked in the 1992 presidential debates? Fifteen years later, that vivid phrase could describe the desperate circumstances befalling Cantarell, Mexico's largest oilfield.
In the 21st century the solar PV industry shows a potential difficult to match. In a world alarmed by climate change, wich financial markets eager of attractive alternatives to the gloomy real estate market, many have started to look at the Spanish sun
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 7, 2007 Negril, Jamaica - Today at the Tropical Training event in Jamaica, GeoSmart Energy, Canada's fastest growing geothermal heat pump brand, officially announced the unveiling of its new "PremiumG" Ultra-High Efficient Geothermal Heat Pump System.
The South African Desalination Plant market is poised for growth; the question is, to what extent? On this topic Frost & Sullivan will host an exclusive interactive briefing on 26 April, 2007, at 3 p.m. BST.
Enersys, the world's largest industrial battery manufacturer and a leader in stored energy solutions will supply Odyne Corporation with Genesis® pure lead batteries for its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles as Odyne ramps up production.
- Partnership with leading solar firm extends market reach in Spain and Portugal -
With the spring-summer remodeling season underway, consumers who are undertaking home improvement projects can look forward not only to lower home energy bills for years to come, but also to lower federal income tax bills for 2007.
The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP) today announced it will fund thirty-five new projects. The funding round, REEEP's sixth, is the largest in its four year history.
Increasing use of maize and sugar to produce biofuels is an issue of concern as it may cause numerous lives across the world in the near future, warns Jean Ziegler, the special rapporteur of the UN.
MEEC Group is inviting to strategic partnership in commercialization of a new technology for production of the second generation biofuel from forestry and agricultural residues
Next Generation Lighting ManagerDelivers up to a 30% Increase in Charging Efficiency
A New Generation of Solar Outdoor Lighting Lights up the Night
The Australian Government has recently provided AU$100,000 to the Australian Business Council for Sustainable Energy to fund the Pacific Kerosene Displacement Strategies Project. The project will be managed by the Regional Secretariat of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership.
OPEL International, Inc. (TSX-V:OPL), a leading global developer and supplier of high efficiency concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) panels, today announced it has entered into an agreement with ENERGY 21 for a series of installations.
UseCorn.com is pleased to announce its latest program: an innovative and unique Virtual Stock Trading program that explores the Ethanol industry and other companies related to the Renewable Fuel market. The program simulates actual stock trading.
SunWize Technologies, Inc. has completed its previously announced merger with GenSelf Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, California, allowing the two companies to leverage their respective talents to better serve the solar dealer market.
First Formal Endorsement of the Policy in the USA
The Renewable Energy Centre today announced its support for the recent planning approvals which have been given for a 23 turbine wind farm in Sutherland and a biodiesel refinery in Port Talbot, Wales.