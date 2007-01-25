The Beginning of the End for Dirty Power Plants: Eastern Europe Finally Comes Clean

London - 24 January 2007 - The accession of ten new member states to the EU in 2004, eight of which are in the Central and Eastern European region and now Bulgaria and Romania at the beginning of this month, has created a significant increase in demand for air pollution control equipment technologies. All these states are required to comply with existing EU laws and the Large Combustion Plant Directive, passed in 2001, is the key piece of legislation in this field.



On this topic Frost & Sullivan will host an exclusive interactive briefing on 1 February, 2007, at 2 p.m. GMT to provide manufacturers, distribution channels, end-users and other industry participants with an overview of the air pollution control equipment technologies market in Central and Eastern Europe.



The briefing will look at some of the key technologies in this field and examines what, besides legislation, is driving the growth in demand and looks at the challenges that could be faced in this market in the future. The key focus of this briefing is on technologies limiting emissions from coal fired plants, although gas plants are also considered, where relevant. Consideration is given to existing power plants and also to the potential for new plant construction.



Highlights of the briefing include: an analysis of the current situation and the growth opportunities for Fabric Filters, ESP, FGD and SCR technologies in Central and Eastern Europe.



Those interested in participating in this outlook should send an e-mail to Chiara Carella - Corporate Communications at chiara.carella@frost.com with the following information: your full name, company name, title, telephone number, e-mail address, city, state, and country. Upon receipt of the above information, we will send you a confirmation/pass code for the live briefing.



“Central and Eastern Europe offers some great revenue possibilities for air pollution control equipment manufacturers”, states Frost & Sullivan Energy and Power Industry Analyst Jonathan Robinson. “After relatively patchy growth and insubstantial revenues in the 1990s, European expansion, economic growth and power sector reform has really driven this market forward, providing good opportunities in most states in the region”.



This briefing will benefit the makers of air pollution control technologies, companies considering whether to enter the pollution control market in Eastern Europe - be it through indigenous growth or through a potential acquisition - and the utilities that own and operate Central and Eastern Europe’s power plants.



Frost & Sullivan, a global growth consulting company, has been partnering with clients to support the development of innovative strategies for more than 40 years. The company’s industry expertise integrates growth consulting, growth partnership services, and corporate management training to identify and develop opportunities. Frost & Sullivan serves an extensive clientele that includes Global 1000 companies, emerging companies, and the investment community by providing comprehensive industry coverage that reflects a unique global perspective and combines ongoing analysis of markets, technologies, econometrics, and demographics. For more information, visit http://www.frost.com



Contact:

Chiara Carella

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +44 (0) 20 7343 8314

F: +44 (0) 20 7730 3343

E: chiara.carella@frost.com