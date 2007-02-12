ICP Solar Expands Solar Power Partnership with West Marine

Montreal, Canada, February 12, 2007 - ICP Solar Technologies Inc. (OTCBB: ICPR), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of solar cells and products, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with West Marine, the world’s largest specialty retailer of boating supplies and apparel, by enlarging the range of Sunsei’ Brand solar charger products available at West Marine stores.



“We spent the past year helping West Marine roll out a superior solar panel program, specifically designed and manufactured for rugged marine environments. Through past supply relationships, West Marine had growing concerns about the accuracy of the rated outputs for solar panels. As a reflection of their firm commitment to providing the highest level of quality and reliability for their clients, West Marine chose to independently confirm that ICP Solar’s panels delivered their rated outputs. We are proud to say that they have selected us as partner for the 2007 season, and look forward to continued double digit growth in this exciting category,” said ICP Solar CEO and Chairman, Sass Peress.



ICP Solar’s Sunsei panels are the only ones in the industry featuring 100% marine grade stainless steel components with anodized aluminum framing, thus helping to ensure their ability to withstand the rigors and demands of the deep seas. With mounting brackets specifically designed for cruisers and larger sailboats, they do not have to be mounted through the decks, thus averting the drilling of holes so common to other standard panels. Their patented indicators give ICP Solar’s panels the added advantage of constant reassurance that power is being generated whenever there is daylight.



“Our philosophy is simple”, adds Laurent Lafite, ICP Solar’s Director of Marketing. “We want to make the boating experience a completely peaceful one with the help of our solar powered solutions. When you are reading a book on deck, the last thing you need to hear is the generator or smell the smoke of a running motor to keep the batteries charged. The solar stories of our customers must be second to none”.



About West Marine

West Marine (NASDAQ: WMAR), the country’s favorite retailer of boating supplies and accessories, has nearly 400 stores located in 38 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Its catalog and Internet channels offer customers approximately 50,000 products and the convenience of exchanging catalog and Internet purchases at its retail stores. Its Port Supply division is one of the country’s largest wholesale distributors of marine equipment serving boat manufacturers, marine services, commercial vessel operators and government agencies. For more information on West Marine’s products and store locations, or to start shopping, visit www.westmarine.com or call 1-800-BOATING (1-800-262-8464).



About ICP Solar Technologies, Inc.

ICP Solar is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of solar cells and solar cell based products and building materials. Through the application of next-generation technologies and use of proprietary intellectual design, the Company aims to be the industry’s innovation leader. For the past 18 years, ICP Solar has led the consumer market through innovation and has now begun to apply that same philosophy to the OEM, rooftop and power generation segments of the solar industry.



ICP Solar’s management has over 50 years of experience in the solar energy sector. The company currently counts over 55 team members, with headquarters located in Montreal, Canada, and additional locations in the United Kingdom, Spain, USA, Ireland and France. Corporate information may be found at www.icpsolar.com



Contacts:



Media:



Marketing:

Ricochet Public Relations

Michael Matkin, 212-679-3300 x117

mmatkin@ricochetpr.com



ICP Solar Technologies Inc.

Laurent Lafite, 514-270-5770 x120

llafite@icpsolar.com