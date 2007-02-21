ACORE Launches Program Bringing America's Young Renewable Energy Professionals to Las Vegas

There they will talk face-to-face with industry leaders, government officials and peers in the booming renewable energy field. They will also receive the just published Outlook on Renewable Energy in America which is recognized as the most complete and comprehensive outlook on the state of the industry. It is a compilation of forecasts and assessments from government, institutions and industry on wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, biomass, and biofuels.



ACORE formed the YPRE program based on the enthusiastic response from young professionals who attended last year’s PGRE&F. “It has to be the best learning experience for renewable energy professionals in the country. The show floor is an excellent place to meet professionals from established and upcoming organizations,” noted Thayer Tomlinson from Energy and Security Group.



Rich Krause of 3tier Environmental Forecast Group said, “The trade show provided access to hundreds of creative and innovative people. It was a combination of learning, networking and fun.”



Michael Eckhart, President of ACORE, stated, “Our industry is experiencing an influx of young professionals. They are the future of our industry and ACORE is developing programs to help these new young professionals advance in their careers.”



Young Professionals who qualify buy The Outlook on Renewable Energy in America for the standard price of $95. They also receive one free pass to the PGRE&F exhibit hall where more than 160 companies will be exhibiting, one free lunch and networking reception and a Young Professionals in Renewable Energy certificate.



This one-time offer is designed for people ages 21 to 39 who are presently working in working in the renewable energy industry or are interested in doing so.



To find out more about the Young Professionals Package:

http://www.acore.org/pgreypre.php



To find out more information about The Outlook on Renewable Energy:

http://www.acore.org/theoutlook07.php