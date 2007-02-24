GeoSmart Energy Announces Official Launch of New Geothermal System with Highest Efficiency

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 7, 2007



Negril, Jamaica - Today at the Tropical Training event in Jamaica, GeoSmart Energy, Canada’s fastest growing geothermal heat pump brand, officially announced the unveiling of its new “PremiumG” Ultra-High Efficient Geothermal Heat Pump System to its North American network of Geothermal Specialists. The new PremiumG product has some of the highest heating & cooling efficiencies of any equipment available in the geothermal market.



The PremiumG product is the result of the company’s commitment to bringing the most efficient and reliable products to its contractors and has set a new standard in efficiency and cost savings for the consumer.



According to Chad Brezynskie, V.P. of Sales & Marketing at GeoSmart, “The PremiumG product line takes advantage of the latest leading edge components, allowing it to achieve some of the highest efficiencies ever seen in the market. The 28 EER and 4.8 COP ratings put the new PremiumG at the top of its class, and the addition of Copeland’s Scroll Ultra-Tech’ compressor technology into our GT equipment leaves us confident that the homeowners who make the investment in our new product will be pleased they did.”



Geothermal heating and cooling systems tap into the free and renewable energy stored in the earth. By simply moving heat energy to or from the home and earth through a ground loop system, a geothermal unit achieves efficiency levels that ordinary gas furnaces or air conditioners are unable to reach.



Due to rising energy costs homeowners are looking for more energy efficient solutions that are eco-friendly. The DOE and the EPA have recognized geothermal heating and cooling as the most cost effective and environmentally friendly comfort system available. According to the EPA, installing a geothermal system is the environmental equivalent of taking two cars off the road or planting 750 trees.



GeoSmart Energy - Founded in 2005, GeoSmart Energy is the global leader in the distribution of GeoSmart Energy branded geothermal heat pumps. The company offers



a wide range of products and services related to geothermal and energy conservation, and distributes its products through a large network of Geothermal Specialists.



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The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information, press only:

Chad Brezynskie, 866-310-6690, cbrezynskie@geosmartenergy.com