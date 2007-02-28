A very big year - GEM passes 150 millionth mile marker in 2006

Fargo, N.D. — In a year of major milestones, Global Electric Motorcars (GEM), a DaimlerChrysler company, can boast an automotive pinnacle — GEM vehicles drove their 150 millionth mile.



“The average internal combustion engine vehicle puts on 12,000 miles per year and contributes thousands of tons of ozone precursors. Every time a person drives a GEM vehicle instead of an internal combustion engine vehicle, they eliminate those damaging cold starts and tailpipe emissions. To know that we’ve contributed to 150 million miles of zero emissions is very rewarding,” says Rick Kasper, president and COO.



“In addition to their environmental friendliness, GEM vehicles are economical, costing one-third of their gasoline-powered counterparts,” Kasper says.



GEM, the industry leader in NEV development and manufacturing, is celebrating its tenth year at the forefront of plug-in electric technology and manufacturing.



“We’ve had a great ten years, but 2006 has truly been exceptional, especially when you look at the environmental impact GEM vehicles have made,” Kasper says.



Milestones for 2006 include:



· 150 million miles driven in GEM vehicles



· 7.5 million gallons of gasoline saved



· $15 million dollars in gasoline purchases saved



· Over 100 tons of pollutants spared from reaching the air



· A network of over 150 authorized GEM vehicle dealers



· More than 33,000 GEM vehicles on the road



· The introduction of the new GEM e6 six-passenger model and of the first heavy duty GEM vehicle - the GEM eL XD extra-duty long-back



More information on GEM electric vehicles is available at www.gemcar.com. Additional information and news from DaimlerChrysler is available at www.media.daimlerchrysler.com.