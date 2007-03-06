Ignite Clean Energy Deadline Extended to Monday, March 12

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Register Now To Participate in the Ignite Clean Energy Competition: Winners Receive a Total of $200,000 in Cash and Prizes - Deadline Extended to March 12



What and Why



The 3rd annual Ignite Clean Energy (ICE) Competition is a three month long contest for entrepreneurs and startup companies dedicated to reducing the consumption of fossil fuels through innovative technologies and services. ICE is calling for participants to register now to compete. Business proposals are due on March 12, 2007. Coaching services are available to those who sign up now. Winners will be announced on May 1, 2007 at the final competition. To register go to http://www.ignitecleanenergy.com/old/competition_kit.php.



· Participants in the ICE Competition generally fall into one of four categories:



o A team that wants to start a company



o Inventors who need business expertise



o Entrepreneurs who need people with novel technologies



o Enthusiasts who want to join teams



o Those who want to enter as a student team



Once registered, all contestants must email a 3-5 page executive summary (1200 words maximum) of their business plan to classic.pr@verizon.net by 5 p.m. on March 12, 2007. The executive summaries should describe a viable and original business idea for a clean-energy venture. The ideal executive summary will attract a skeptical investor audience to want to learn more about your business.

When



Executive summaries must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on March 12, 2007



Why?



The combined prizes for the top five finalists total $200,000 in cash and services, including $30,000 worth of public relations services and office space for the grand prize winner.

Previous winners have received national recognition and have secured lucrative business contracts.



About Ignite Clean Energy



Sponsored by the MIT Enterprise Forum Energy Special Interest Group, the Ignite Clean Energy (www.ignitecleanenergy.com) competition began in 2004 to stimulate the growing clean energy industry in New England. It provides start-up clean energy companies and entrepreneurs with the opportunities and resources to develop business skills, network with industry professionals and the chance to attract potential investors. The winners will be awarded a total of $200,000 in cash and services to the winning companies.