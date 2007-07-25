MEEC TO START BIOPOLYGEN PROJECT

KIRYAT-ONO, IL, June 15, 2007 - Mediterranean Energy and Ecology Center (MEEC, Israel) is initiating the adaptation and succeeding commercialization of its simple and high efficient technology of processing the lignocellulosic materials (mainly, residues from forestry and agriculture), which has been previously developed and proven for production of the high-quality supplements to ruminants feed, to production of second generation biofuel (bioethanol) as well.



It is expected, that a new technology can provoke a strong competition to the presently employed technologies based on treatment of cultivated cultures (corn, sugar-cane, et al.) and be a basis of decentralized energy supply of the different remote regions within the framework of international and national programmes on production and rational use of the local biofuels. It is also suggested to establish a consortium of the companies and organizations interested in joint realization of the new BIOPOLYGEN project on combined treatment of the residues from forestry and agriculture in the context of the EU Seventh Framework Programme for Research and Technological Development (2007-2013) or other similar programmes and initiatives .



For further information, please contact:

Prof. Stanislav Sinatov, D.Sc.

+972-547-44-02-99

info@meecenter.com