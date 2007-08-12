Verde Energy Unveils Video Buyer's Guide To Solar Electric Systems

Austin, TX - August 13, 2007 - Verde Energy, the only company to provide a trusted source for competitive quotes on solar power, solar thermal, and wind power projects, recently unveiled a video production designed to introduce solar electric systems to a mainstream audience.



One of the key challenges to widespread solar adoption lies in educating customers about their choices, and the viability of their particular site. Since its inception, Verde Energy has focused on providing educational tools, concise information, and personalized consultations to help customers address this challenge and make the right choice to meet their renewable energy needs.



The online video buyer’s guide is the latest in Verde Energy’s effort to introduce residential and commercial electricity customers to the economics, site requirements, design options, and financing sources for solar electric systems. The fourteen-minute video titled “Buying A Solar Electric System” was produced by The Sustainable Media Network and is available on Verde Energy’s web site at the following link: http://www.VerdeEnergy.com/solar_video.html.



“Solar electric systems are an economically viable energy source for millions of Americans. The objective of this video is to help our customers understand their options, and quickly evaluate the feasibility of solar energy for their particular situation,” said Rob Powell, chief executive for Verde Energy. “Our friends at The Sustainable Media Network did an outstanding job producing this video and we are grateful for their efforts.”



The video production addresses the economics of photovoltaic technology, available financing sources, major factors in sizing and designing a system, the impact of weather and location on performance, and the environmental benefits of going solar.



Rising electricity prices and the growing availability of state and federal rebates continue to drive the adoption of renewable energy. Several states currently offer financial incentives for renewable energy and energy conservation projects, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, and New York, among others.



About Verde Energy

Verde Energy helps residential and commercial customers obtain project financing, competitive project bids and expert installation of solar power, solar thermal, wind power and other renewable energy systems from trusted local professionals nationwide. Visit us at http://www.VerdeEnergy.com.



For information on The Sustainable Media Network, please visit their web site at http://www.sustainablemedia.net.



Media Contact: Rob Powell

media@verdeenergy.com

1(512)771-0389