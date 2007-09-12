Univenture Expands Offerings for EcoEndure' Product Line

Biodegradable Polypropylene Eco-Friendly Packaging, Document Storage and Mailing Products and Solutions Now Available



Marysville, OH — September 12, 2007 — Univenture, Inc., the award winning inventor and manufacturer of a wide array of eco-friendly packaging, document storage and direct mail products, announced its product line can now be produced from biodegradable polypropylene. Univenture’s EcoEndure products currently available are Safety-sleeves®, UniKeep’ Disc Wallets and Binders, and EnvyPak’ envelopes and mailers.



Univenture’s EcoEndure product line, along with the company’s core family of products, will be showcased at Graph Expo and the Biodegradable Plastics in Packaging Applications Summit. Both conferences are located in Chicago, IL, and take place the week of September 9-14, 2007.



Ross Youngs, Univenture’s CEO and Founder said, “Our new biodegradable polypropylene products will offer additional EcoEndure options to choose from. Univenture’s commitment to the environment began with the innovative Safety-sleeve® disc sleeves which reduced the plastic needed for a disc package by over 90% and was our first product invented and manufactured. Using our unique manufacturing technologies, Univenture will continue to develop products that successfully use the most eco-friendly materials. This is an exciting time for us and the variety of industries we serve.”



Univenture’s EcoEndure products offer a number of different materials options:



Biodegradable polypropylene, manufactured with enhanced bio decomposition (EBD), is biodegradable in aerobic and anaerobic conditions without resulting in toxic residue. The biodegradability of a polypropylene product produced with enhanced bio decomposition does not jeopardize the product’s quality, nor compromise product strength, durability or visual characteristics.



PLA (polylactic acid) film, made from NatureWorks polymer, is a renewable and sustainable clear plastic made from #2 field corn. Safety-sleeve disc packaging, EnvyPak products and Flexpax packaging call all be manufactured using PLA film.



All core Univenture products are available in 100% polypropylene. Polypropylene is manufactured from clean technologies that avoid the creation of harmful gases created in the manufacture and disposal of PVC. The finished poly product requires as much as 30% fewer resources than products made from other mixed materials. Polypropylene is archival safe since it is extremely stable and will not out gas.



The UniKeep EnviroBinders can be manufactured with up to 85% recyclable content. These binders have all the same features and benefits as the UniKeep binders made entirely from polypropylene, even the rings.



During product design and manufacturing, Univenture adheres to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle guidelines. The product design team develops packaging, storage and mailing solutions that maximize production efficiency and effectively utilize materials and resources to ensure long term usefulness. Extending the useful life of a package not only supports waste reduction, but also supports a marketing objective of extending the value of the package’s marketing message. The company’s EcoEndure material options provide environmentally responsible alternatives that meet specific environmental impact objectives.



Univenture’s eco-friendly products are ideal for a variety of applications across industries that are seeking environmentally sound packaging and mailing options: optical disc packaging, publishing, direct mail and marketing, government, graphic design, office suppliers and dealers, and more.



About Univenture

Univenture firmly believes in the conservation of both ecological and economic resources. The company is, and has been since its inception, environmentally conscious, bringing to market its patented and award-winning Safety-sleeve® offering superior disc protection and made of 100% recyclable poly. The EnvyPak product line is a natural extension of Univenture’s family of products, providing environmentally sound choices for marketers and the direct mail industry.



Univenture has been designing and manufacturing media packaging for leading companies in the entertainment, software and publishing industries since 1988. The dedicated focus of the Univenture team has resulted in numerous industry awards and accolades for its innovation, commitment to customers and sales growth.



Globally anticipating and meeting customer needs, Univenture has sales and manufacturing operations in Marysville, Ohio; Reno, Nevada; Dublin, Ireland and Shenzhen, China. For more information on Univenture and its products, visit www.univenture.com or call Univenture’s corporate headquarters at 800-992-8262.



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Press Contact:

Doris Emich

Antarra Communications

(856) 626-0190

demich@antarra.com



Corporate Contact:

Ross Youngs, CEO & Founder

Univenture

(937) 645-4600



(c) 2007 Univenture, Inc. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.