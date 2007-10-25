CSG's Fitzgerald and Harley named building industry pioneers by the EEBA

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 25, 2007 - James E. Fitzgerald and Bruce W. Harley, of Conservation Services Group (CSG), were honored with 2007 Legacy Awards from the Energy & Environmental Building Association (EEBA). The awards, recognizing pioneers in the field of building performance, were presented at the EBBA’s annual Excellence in Building Conference in St. Paul, Minn. earlier this month.



The Legacy Awards recognize the most significant contributions made to the development and promotion of building performance as it relates to building science for new construction. Established in 1982, the awards are one of the oldest industry recognition programs in the country. At the St. Paul conference, 25 winners were recognized for outstanding contributions in several areas including education, technical merit, health/safety, design and product development. The winners were selected from an international pool of submissions.



Fitzgerald has more than 30 years of experience in building performance and energy conservation. He is renowned in North America for his expertise in the technical training and certification of weatherization crews for numerous agencies and utilities in more than 35 states in the U.S. and two provinces in Canada. Fitzgerald joined CSG’s Applied Building Science Division in 2005 as director of building diagnostics. In this role, he is responsible for the development of standards, treatments and recommendations, as well as field verification of procedures, contractor training and certification. Throughout his career, he has diagnosed and provided solutions for a wide range of projects including commercial buildings, libraries, multi-family housing, institutions, cathedrals and custom built homes. Fitzgerald has been instrumental in the development of Building Performance Institute standards throughout his career. A native of St. Paul, Fitzgerald graduated from the University of Minnesota. He is a resident of Minneapolis.



Harley, an 18-year veteran of CSG, is a nationally recognized expert on conservation, home energy consumption, sustainable building and residential energy codes. Harley has numerous publications to his credit including “Insulate and Weatherize” (Taunton Press, 2002) and his articles have appeared in numerous publications including Fine Homebuilding and The Journal of Light Construction. As CSG’s technical director, Harley is involved in research, policy development, design consulting and building codes development. He conducts hundreds of training seminars and presentations around the country and is a resident of Stamford, Vt. Harley graduated from the Worcester Polytechnic Institute.



Kathleen Guidera, EEBA executive director, said, “The Legacy Awards are the first of their kind to recognize the significant work done by the pioneers in building science. Their passion for better building performance has provided all of us with a higher building standard that can be applied to homes across the country. We congratulate Bruce and Jim on their outstanding contributions to the field.”



Conservation Services Group is a national energy services firm based in Westborough, Mass. Founded in 1984, the company provides energy saving strategies, products, services and technologies to consumers and businesses nationwide. For more information visit www.csgrp.com.