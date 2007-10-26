Street Lights, Powered by the Sun

Framingham, MA — Long relegated to low-powered garden and driveway lights, outdoor lighting powered by the sun - including high-powered street lights - are now a practical reality, thanks to innovative technology from SolarOne Solutions®.



Until now, solar lighting powerful enough to provide light overnight meant bulky and aesthetically unappealing solar panels and batteries. SolarOne’s unique lighting system combines highly efficient LED bulbs and advanced solar cell technologies with the company’s proprietary power management system, to produce dramatically more light for longer periods of time.



SolarOne’s lights are powered by proprietary solar panels, making them completely independent of the electric grid. While the rest of an area goes dark during power outages, SolarOne lights continue to provide critical illumination and a sense of security. And with their own solar power source, they can be installed easily wherever light is needed, without expensive investments in trenching, cabling and repaving.



The long-lasting LED lights significantly reduce maintenance, and perform well in cold temperatures. The light’s solar panels are designed to shed snow, and SolarOne’s proprietary SO-Bright Technology, which manages brightness and adapts to low power conditions, ensures that facilities are never left in the dark, even in the darkest days of winter and during extended cloudy periods.



Powered by renewable energy from the sun, SolarOne overhead lights are currently in use or being installed in locations as diverse as college campuses, corporate centers and city streets.



About SolarOne Solutions



SolarOne Solutions has consistently led the industry in innovation; they were the first company to use Solar Powered LED lighting for general illumination. In 2006, they won first place for new product design at LightFair, the most prestigious lighting competition in the US. And they are the first solar powered lighting company to offer max power tracking.



SolarOne Solutions provides simple and effective autonomous solar powered solutions for high value commercial applications. The company developed its patent-pending SO-Bright Control Technology to power its HL (High Lumen) LED lamps for general outdoor illumination purposes with unparalleled efficiency and reliability. For information on SolarOne(R) visitwww.solarone.net , e-mail solarone@eneref.com or call toll free 877-527-6461