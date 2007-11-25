UseCorn.com launches an Ethanol Industry 1st Virtual Stock Trading program

Ethanol is a viable, homegrown energy alternative to foreign oil and has

achieved phenomenal growth and profits in recent months. New corn-derived,

and cellulosic ethanol plants have come on-line, feed stock suppliers,

railroad and trucking companies, big oil companies and refineries, and

many more related industries are all developing plans to further the

production and transportation of ethanol throughout the United States.



The UseCorn Virtual Stock Trading program features some of the ethanol and

industry related public companies that are traded on the stock market. The

program provides an excellent opportunity to research these companies and

formulate possible investment strategies.



UseCorn.com, L.L.C. is an Ethanol information and virtual stock trading

website; it was established in November of 2006, by a group of

professionals in Dallas, Texas.

The development, programming and

technology services for UseCorn are provided exclusively by WebNet

Technology Services http://www.webnet-ts.com/.