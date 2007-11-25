UseCorn.com launches an Ethanol Industry 1st Virtual Stock Trading program
Ethanol is a viable, homegrown energy alternative to foreign oil and has
achieved phenomenal growth and profits in recent months. New corn-derived,
and cellulosic ethanol plants have come on-line, feed stock suppliers,
railroad and trucking companies, big oil companies and refineries, and
many more related industries are all developing plans to further the
production and transportation of ethanol throughout the United States.
The UseCorn Virtual Stock Trading program features some of the ethanol and
industry related public companies that are traded on the stock market. The
program provides an excellent opportunity to research these companies and
formulate possible investment strategies.
UseCorn.com, L.L.C. is an Ethanol information and virtual stock trading
website; it was established in November of 2006, by a group of
professionals in Dallas, Texas.
The development, programming and
technology services for UseCorn are provided exclusively by WebNet
Technology Services http://www.webnet-ts.com/.