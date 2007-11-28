EnerWorks Introduces Unique Integrated Solar Energy Unit

EnerWorks will showcase one of its latest product developments at Construct Canada in Toronto this week. The new Solar Energy Unit (SEU) for solar water heating in commercial and industrial applications is an innovative integration of the key components of a solar thermal system.



An integrated pump, heat exchanger and an intelligent control system are all contained in a compact housing, eliminating the need to obtain and assemble components from various sources.



“The Solar Energy Unit is preassembled and factory-tested to facilitate a quick, turn-key installation,” says Florin Plavosin, Product Engineering Manager at EnerWorks. “It’s a key part of our total solutions approach to meeting our customers’ needs, with its multi-speed pumps and Programmable Logic Controller enabling customization for each installation, optimizing performance for the specific site conditions and ensuring cost-effective operation.”



The SEU is available in three sizes and supports 40 to 300 kW, or 20 to 120 solar collectors, while larger systems can be built with multiple SEUs. Its applications include hospitals, long-term care facilities, hotels, multi-family and institutional housing, industrial processes, commercial operations and community centers, particularly those with pools. It has been integral to EnerWorks’ success in working with large scale installations such as The Toronto Hospital for Sick Children, Confederation Inn in Saskatoon and Green Phoenix’s Phoenix Place apartment complex.



About EnerWorks:

EnerWorks, Inc. is North America’s leading solar thermal technology provider. With proven, patented technology and certified systems, EnerWorks offers high quality, reliable and cost effective renewable energy solutions to the North American market.



Contact:

Florin Plavosin

Product Engineering Manager

P: 519-268-6500

F: 519-268-6292

www.enerworks.com