EnerWorks Solar Energy Unit Wins Innovative Product & Technology Award

The Toronto Construction Association and Construct Canada 2007 Committee announced today that EnerWorks’ new Solar Energy Unit (SEU) for commercial and industrial solar thermal applications has been awarded the Temple W. Harris Innovative Product and Technology Award (TIPTA). The award recognizes EnerWorks for the development of an innovative product which simplifies the engineering and contract work required for its installation. The turn-key, modular design of the SEU means that solar thermal systems do not have to be re-invented for each project, assembling components from a variety of sources. The benefits of the SEU have contributed to EnerWorks’ success in working with such high profile institutions as The Toronto Hospital for Sick Children, Green Phoenix’s Phoenix Place apartment housing complex, and Confederation Inn in Saskatoon.



Florin Plavosin, Product Engineering Manager at EnerWorks, led the development of the SEU. “The Solar Energy Unit contains a complete solar heat exchange system in a compact housing,” he says. “It includes an integrated pump, heat exchanger, and an intelligent control system that ensures reliable performance. It forms an integral part of our total solutions approach to meeting our customers’ needs.”



The SEU is preassembled and factory-tested to facilitate a quick, turn-key installation. Its multi-speed pumps and Programmable Logic Controller enable customization of the SEU to optimize performance for site conditions and ensure cost-effective operation.



EnerWorks designs and manufactures solar heating equipment and solar collectors for commercial, industrial and residential use. The SEU, available in three sizes, supports 40 to 300 kW, or 20 to 120 solar collectors, and is used to provide solar water heating solutions in applications such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, hotels, multi-family and institutional accommodation, community centers, boiler make-up water, industrial processes and commercial operations. Larger systems are built with multiple SEUs.



Now in its 14th year, the TIPTA award encourages and recognizes excellence in innovation in a person(s)’ or company’s development of new technology for the building and construction market.



The award was presented at the Toronto Construction Association’s Christmas luncheon.



About EnerWorks:

EnerWorks, Inc. is North America’s leading solar thermal technology provider. With proven, patented technology and certified systems, EnerWorks offers high quality, reliable and cost effective renewable energy solutions to the North American market.



Contact:

Florin Plavosin

Product Engineering Manager

P: 519-268-6500

F: 519-268-6292

www.enerworks.com