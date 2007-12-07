SunWize Technologies Completes Merger with GenSelf Corporation; Expands Service to Dealers

Kingston, NY, December 7, 2007 - SunWize Technologies, Inc. has completed its previously announced merger with GenSelf Corporation, headquartered in Irvine, California, allowing the two companies to leverage their respective talents to better serve the solar dealer market.



SunWize, the premier solar electric distributor in the USA, recently opened a 70,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California, which increased the Company’s operational capabilities in the Western United States. The addition of GenSelf’s operations will create opportunities to further SunWize’s goal of making solar electricity a cost effective energy solution.



“Ever-changing marketplace dynamics require methods to reduce sales and installation costs to the end customer,” said Dave Kulik, CEO of SunWize. “Combining the strengths of the two companies will aid that effort.”



The acquisition of GenSelf brings sales planning and market strategies, developed through its five years’ experience, to enhance existing SunWize services offered to dealers. More robust residential and commercial system development, sales and installation will be key advantages of the merger.



“Joining the SunWize team brings the strengths of both operations under one umbrella for the greater good of all customers,” said Fred Bloom, President of GenSelf.



SunWize Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITSY), specializes in the design and manufacture of solar energy systems, product distribution, and associated project development. The Company operates a manufacturing and distribution facility in Kingston, New York, serving as the company headquarters; a distribution warehouse in Willits, California; and a manufacturing and distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga, California. For more information, call Dave Holt at (805) 625-2121 or visit www.sunwize.com.