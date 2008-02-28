Best Of 2008

On display will be its portable A5 charger, which's designed to power consumer electronic devices such as cell phones, PDAs and digital cameras. Antig's larger A25 and A50 systems which're focused on small stationary markets such as leisure and outdoor as well as industrial applications and LEVs.
GeoSmart will become the preferred geothermal heating and cooling supplier to ClimateCare's vast network of more than 30 independent residential HVAC professional contracting companies across Ontario.
SMA America Introduces Customizable Marketing Package for Solar Installers
Educational, solar-powered OWI® Solar Robotic kits, robotic arm and bugs.
WESTWOOD, Mass., Mar. 6, 2008 - Fuel cell developer Acumentrics Corporation has received the American Society for Competitiveness (ASC) Philip Crosby Medallion for Global Competitiveness in recognition of the company's exceptional technological performance.
Will convert 65 million square feet of unused roofs into solar generating stations
Solectria Renewables announces the installation of over 1.2MW of its signature premium efficiency solar PV inverters (PVI 60kW, PVI82kW & PVI95kW) at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, located in Chico, CA.
82,000-Square-Foot Facility Designed to Handle Increased Demand for Solar Inverters
Alliance allows both companies to combine their strengths to drive solar as a viable alternative energy source
Vertegy has been tapped to assist with the sustainable design of the first LEED Certified Lexus dealership in the country. Expected to earn LEED Silver certification upon completion, the Dave Mungenast Lexus Dealership of St Louis is anticipated to also be the first green car dealership in Missouri.
CMR Fuel Cells plc signed an MoU with a leading Asian ODM to co-develop a fuel cell charger system for notebook computers. The companies will collaborate in the design and development of a stand-alone, hybrid Direct Methanol Fuel Cell ('DMFC') charger intended for consumer use.
The theme of the Expo Zaragoza 2008 is "Water and Sustainable Development." With this, the expo means to highlight water as a vital resource in guaranteeing the continued survival and progress of the human race.
With the world watching oil prices steadily rise, Gordon Brown's trip to the Middle East appeared to offer a new solution which was for oil exporting countries to increase their output but also invest in UK renewable energy.
The number of E85 compatible vehicle models available in 2009 is a sharp increase from the past following the group's commitment to making their line at least half E85 compatible by 2012.
Clean Energy Information Service Provider will Present, Exhibit and Conduct Training Sessions at San Francisco Solar Conference
The international trade fair RENEXPO® unites the whole spectrum of renewable energies and offers as a cross-section-fair an overview over the German as well as the international market.
Renewable Energy Stocks Green Investor Podcast with CEO of Industrial Biotechnology Corporation, Focusing on Brazilian Sugarcane Based Ethanol Chemicals and Fuels
Ecobuild® Fall and AEC-ST® Fall is the most comprehensive high performance building (HPB) conference and exhibition in the nation, hosting the leading HPB government and industry experts, co-located meetings, and sessions, December 8-11, 2008 in Washington, D.C.
Jefferson City, MO - The National Ethanol Vehicle Coalition (NEVC) website has been updated and now lists all E85 compatible vehicles up to model year 2009.
Trillion dollar rescue packages for banks make small change of investments to stop global warming, according to the Western Australian Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA), the business chamber for sustainable energy industries in WA.
SolarPower Restoration Systems Inc, a leading developer of building and roofing integrated photovoltaic application technologies, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter-of-intent for a three-year supply agreement with SBM Solar Inc.
A distinguished group of energy leaders convened in Golden, CO last week at the NHA Fall Forum to address a critical connection between two clean energy industries: hydrogen and renewables.
The global solar energy market in 2008 is expected to grow by 50% compared to 2007. The Chinese solar PV industry is growing rapidly and will soon be the biggest producer of solar cells and modules in the world.
Sopogy, Inc. was presented Pacific Business News' Business Leadership Hawaii (BLH) "Innovative Company of the Year" Award
Renewable Energy Stocks Sector Close- Up on Solar Stocks; Solar Investors See Gains from Sector Leaders
Earlier this month at the Delhi Sustainable Development Summit 2008, heads of state, ministers, policymakers, corporate leaders, NGO's and financiers met for three days to address the issue of climate change.
SolarPlaza, an international solar energy broker firm, is organising it's 9th international solar energy networking and deal-making event on the 27th and the 28th of March 2008. This event will take place in Rome, Italy, and will focus on investment opportunities in the Italian PV market.
Richest U.S. Clean Tech Competition Kicks Off With More Than Half a Million Dollars in Prizes for Early-Stage Innovators
Renewable Energy Stocks; Geothermal Stock, Essential Innovations Technology Corp. (OTCBB: ESIV - FRANKFURT: E6S) Showcased on Investorideas.com
One of America's most distinguished military leaders, General P. X. Kelley, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), has joined the board of directors of fuel cell developer Acumentrics Corporation.
The innovative, simple-to-install RainReserve greatly eases the use of rain barrels for rainwater collection. It simply attaches to your downspout and diverts rainwater from your gutter system into the rain barrel.
Augsburg's leading trade fair RENEXPO® shares the latest Know-How again for the 9th time!
Recent Developments in Solar, Wind, Geothermal and Green Automotive Stocks As Oil Hits Record Highs
The plan, which aims to reduce pollutants by 10 percent from current levels by 2020 while driving investment in new energy technologies that will benefit the state's economy, is the most comprehensive yet by any U.S. state.
When you think of "green" celebrities, perhaps you think of Leonardo DiCaprio who produced and narrated "The 11th Hour". Julia Roberts may come to mind for promoting the use of biofuels on Oprah. But, without a doubt, the godfather of the green & famous is actor Ed Begley, Jr.
learn how to live a greener life and to find out about products and services from renewable energy to farming and agriculture to building solutions, transportation, textiles and more! Don't miss your opportunity to bring your products and services to thousands of focused customers!
The Western Australian Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA) supports Al Gore's call for the US to replace all electricity generated by fossil fuels with renewable sources of power within a decade, and calls on all Australian governments to begin work on a similar plan for Australia.
The latest analysis from New Carbon Finance confirms that many of the low hanging fruit of cheap carbon credits in the developing world have now been harvested. Further opportunities for reducing emissions will require more effort, spurring investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.
EcoMotion 2008 Spain Solar Research Tour October 5 - October 12, 2008 Madrid, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Barcelona
Renewable Energy Stocks Green Investor Audio Interview With Tom Djokovich, CEO of Thin Film Solar Company, XsunX, Inc. (OTCBB: XSNX)
18.2 kilowatt solar installation will help offset power used during four-day event at Pepsi Center in Denver
Labor's strong support for a broad range of green energy outcomes provides a clear choice for a more sustainable Western Australia states the WA Sustainable Energy Association Inc. Tomorrow, WA SEA will release a comparison of significant election commitments of major parties in the WA election.
Continuing claims by some Australian business groups that are not prepared to step up to the challenge of creating a new lower emissions economy fail to examine the business advantage that a move to more sustainable energy use of energy delivers to Australia's economy.
Green Investor at Investorideas.com Presents Battery Stocks Related Article by Paulo Nery
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Proven Energy, the worldwide leading provider of robust, reliable wind turbines announces the appointment of Engysol NV as a distributor in the Caribbean.
A new era for solar power is approaching. In three to seven years, unsubsidized solar could cost no more to customers in many markets than traditional energy sources like coal and gas. By 2020, global installed solar capacity could be 20 to 40 times what it is today.
Flower Bed Energy has a patented new technology called flower bed tech. It uses all kinds of photovoltaic cells to produce the same amount of energy a solar panel systems would in 1/4 of the space. To some people this may not sound relevant but imagine...
The Australian Federal Government must rethink how a $1.4 billion commitment to homeowners will be applied by directing this to energy efficiency measures that will reduce energy costs to home owners, according the WA Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA).
Solar Stocks Investor Podcast with Tom Djokovich, CEO of Thin Film Solar Company, XsunX Inc. (OTCBB: XSNX)
PV-Thermal hybrids have recently become popular because these systems make more effective use of valuable solar roof space. The Hybrid collector effectively more than doubles the per square foot power output of PV alone.
8 to 9000 people are expected for this years Expo in Tucson Arizona on March 6 & 7th, 2009 We invite you to come see all the technology on display to help us live better, cleaner and more earth friendly at the Tucson Convention Center.
The Renewable Energy Centre announced increased interest and traffic to its website following the Interbuild Exhibition last week.
Conservation Services Group expands its capabilities to the Southeast region with the newly created position of Southeast regional director. Industry veteran Bruce Teal has been named to the post, according to Stephen Cowell, CEO.
The Florida Solar Coalition today announced its support of the newly formed Renewable Energy Alliance (REAL)'s core principles which are critical for achieving Governor Crist's commitment to 20% renewable energy in the State by 2020.
Green Shopper Guide is a comparison web site for Green, Eco friendly products and services.
Interview with Sarah Kurtz principal scientist at NREL, discussing the issue of key to high efficiency cells for concentrated photovoltaics in relation to a talk she will give at the upcoming Concentrated Photovoltaics summit in San Diego this February.
According to estimates by CSP Today's latest overview of CSP in Europe, North Africa and the Middle-East
Roanakh.com is proud to be listed on the US Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency and Renewable energy directory in the Building Technologies program Information Resources website at: http://apps1.eere.energy.gov/buildings/tools_directory/software.cfm/ID=525/pagename=alpha_list