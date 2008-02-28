Best Of 2008

Antig Debuts New Line of Fuel Cell Products at Hannover Fair 2008

On display will be its portable A5 charger, which's designed to power consumer electronic devices such as cell phones, PDAs and digital cameras. Antig's larger A25 and A50 systems which're focused on small stationary markets such as leisure and outdoor as well as industrial applications and LEVs.

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GeoSmart Energy Partners with ClimateCare to Improve Access to Leading Edge Geothermal Technology

GeoSmart will become the preferred geothermal heating and cooling supplier to ClimateCare's vast network of more than 30 independent residential HVAC professional contracting companies across Ontario.

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SUNNY PRO CLUB: A NEW FRONTIER FOR SOLAR PROFESSIONALS

SMA America Introduces Customizable Marketing Package for Solar Installers

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OWI Turns The California Charter Schools Conference Green with Educational Solar Powered RobotiKits

Educational, solar-powered OWI® Solar Robotic kits, robotic arm and bugs.

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ACUMENTRICS RECEIVES GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS AWARD

WESTWOOD, Mass., Mar. 6, 2008 - Fuel cell developer Acumentrics Corporation has received the American Society for Competitiveness (ASC) Philip Crosby Medallion for Global Competitiveness in recognition of the company's exceptional technological performance.

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Southern California Edison Launches Nations Largest Solar Panel Installation

Will convert 65 million square feet of unused roofs into solar generating stations

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The Radiant Genius

Hansen Flooring and Heat- We Promise Comfort- 30 years Experience

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SOLECTRIA RENEWABLES Completes Delivery of 1.2MW of PV inverters to

Solectria Renewables announces the installation of over 1.2MW of its signature premium efficiency solar PV inverters (PVI 60kW, PVI82kW & PVI95kW) at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, located in Chico, CA.

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SOLAR TECHNOLOGY LEADER BREAKS GROUND ON LARGEST INVERTER FACTORY ON EARTH

82,000-Square-Foot Facility Designed to Handle Increased Demand for Solar Inverters

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Solar Semiconductor Announces Strategic Partnership with Motech Industries, Inc.

Alliance allows both companies to combine their strengths to drive solar as a viable alternative energy source

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Vertegy to Guide the Sustainable Design of Missouri's First LEED Certified Car Dealership

Vertegy has been tapped to assist with the sustainable design of the first LEED Certified Lexus dealership in the country. Expected to earn LEED Silver certification upon completion, the Dave Mungenast Lexus Dealership of St Louis is anticipated to also be the first green car dealership in Missouri.

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CMR Fuel Cells signs MoU with Asian ODM

CMR Fuel Cells plc signed an MoU with a leading Asian ODM to co-develop a fuel cell charger system for notebook computers. The companies will collaborate in the design and development of a stand-alone, hybrid Direct Methanol Fuel Cell ('DMFC') charger intended for consumer use.

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Spend Your Summer Holiday at Expo Zaragoza 2008

The theme of the Expo Zaragoza 2008 is "Water and Sustainable Development." With this, the expo means to highlight water as a vital resource in guaranteeing the continued survival and progress of the human race.

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The Renewable Energy Centre.co.uk comments on Gordon Brown's "New Deal"

With the world watching oil prices steadily rise, Gordon Brown's trip to the Middle East appeared to offer a new solution which was for oil exporting countries to increase their output but also invest in UK renewable energy.

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GM Offers 18 FFVs for MY2009

The number of E85 compatible vehicle models available in 2009 is a sharp increase from the past following the group's commitment to making their line at least half E85 compatible by 2012.

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Fat Spaniel to Showcase Monitoring Services at Intersolar North America 2008

Clean Energy Information Service Provider will Present, Exhibit and Conduct Training Sessions at San Francisco Solar Conference

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Internationalization is continuing to move forward

The international trade fair RENEXPO® unites the whole spectrum of renewable energies and offers as a cross-section-fair an overview over the German as well as the international market.

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Renewable Energy Stocks Green Investor Podcast with CEO of Industrial Biotechnology Corporation

Renewable Energy Stocks Green Investor Podcast with CEO of Industrial Biotechnology Corporation, Focusing on Brazilian Sugarcane Based Ethanol Chemicals and Fuels

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High Performance Building is Strong Focus at Ecobuild® Fall

Ecobuild® Fall and AEC-ST® Fall is the most comprehensive high performance building (HPB) conference and exhibition in the nation, hosting the leading HPB government and industry experts, co-located meetings, and sessions, December 8-11, 2008 in Washington, D.C.

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2009 FFVs Now Listed on NEVC Website

Jefferson City, MO - The National Ethanol Vehicle Coalition (NEVC) website has been updated and now lists all E85 compatible vehicles up to model year 2009.

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Global debt crisis makes little of global carbon debt.

Trillion dollar rescue packages for banks make small change of investments to stop global warming, according to the Western Australian Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA), the business chamber for sustainable energy industries in WA.

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SolarPower Restoration Systems announces Letter of Intent for modules supply with SBM Solar Inc.

SolarPower Restoration Systems Inc, a leading developer of building and roofing integrated photovoltaic application technologies, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter-of-intent for a three-year supply agreement with SBM Solar Inc.

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Critical Connection: Leaders Focus on Hydrogen and Renewables

A distinguished group of energy leaders convened in Golden, CO last week at the NHA Fall Forum to address a critical connection between two clean energy industries: hydrogen and renewables.

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Second wave of major new Chinese module manufacturers coming in 2009

The global solar energy market in 2008 is expected to grow by 50% compared to 2007. The Chinese solar PV industry is growing rapidly and will soon be the biggest producer of solar cells and modules in the world.

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Sopogy receives Business Leadership Hawaii 2008 "Innovative Company of the Year" Award

Sopogy, Inc. was presented Pacific Business News' Business Leadership Hawaii (BLH) "Innovative Company of the Year" Award

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The Last Ten Weeks - A Progress Update

A Progress Update

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Pro PassiveHaus founded

The passive house is set to become a hands-on experience

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Long Term Outlook for Solar and Renewable Energy Stocks Remains Bullish

Renewable Energy Stocks Sector Close- Up on Solar Stocks; Solar Investors See Gains from Sector Leaders

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India to Lower Risk of Investing in Renewables

Earlier this month at the Delhi Sustainable Development Summit 2008, heads of state, ministers, policymakers, corporate leaders, NGO's and financiers met for three days to address the issue of climate change.

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SolarPlaza to organise a solar energy event focusing on investing in the Italian PV market

SolarPlaza, an international solar energy broker firm, is organising it's 9th international solar energy networking and deal-making event on the 27th and the 28th of March 2008. This event will take place in Rome, Italy, and will focus on investment opportunities in the Italian PV market.

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CCTO Launches "Academy Awards" of the Clean Tech Industry

Richest U.S. Clean Tech Competition Kicks Off With More Than Half a Million Dollars in Prizes for Early-Stage Innovators

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RES-Geothermal Stock Showcased

Renewable Energy Stocks; Geothermal Stock, Essential Innovations Technology Corp. (OTCBB: ESIV - FRANKFURT: E6S) Showcased on Investorideas.com

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GEN. P. X. KELLEY, FORMER MARINE CORPS COMMANDANT, JOINS BOARD OF FUEL CELL DEVELOPER ACUMENTRICS

One of America's most distinguished military leaders, General P. X. Kelley, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), has joined the board of directors of fuel cell developer Acumentrics Corporation.

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New Product Announcement - RainReserve

The innovative, simple-to-install RainReserve greatly eases the use of rain barrels for rainwater collection. It simply attaches to your downspout and diverts rainwater from your gutter system into the rain barrel.

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Energy production in the future: renewable and efficient

Augsburg's leading trade fair RENEXPO® shares the latest Know-How again for the 9th time!

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Renewable Energy Stocks Sector Close-Up as Oil Hits over $130 Barrel

Recent Developments in Solar, Wind, Geothermal and Green Automotive Stocks As Oil Hits Record Highs

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California unveils ambitious climate plan

The plan, which aims to reduce pollutants by 10 percent from current levels by 2020 while driving investment in new energy technologies that will benefit the state's economy, is the most comprehensive yet by any U.S. state.

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ZERO WASTE CONFERENCE FEATURES ED BEGLEY, JR.

When you think of "green" celebrities, perhaps you think of Leonardo DiCaprio who produced and narrated "The 11th Hour". Julia Roberts may come to mind for promoting the use of biofuels on Oprah. But, without a doubt, the godfather of the green & famous is actor Ed Begley, Jr.

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Living Green Wisconsin - Oshkosh, WI - 2008

learn how to live a greener life and to find out about products and services from renewable energy to farming and agriculture to building solutions, transportation, textiles and more! Don't miss your opportunity to bring your products and services to thousands of focused customers!

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Carbon free electricity for Australia.

The Western Australian Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA) supports Al Gore's call for the US to replace all electricity generated by fossil fuels with renewable sources of power within a decade, and calls on all Australian governments to begin work on a similar plan for Australia.

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Easy carbon credits coming to an end

The latest analysis from New Carbon Finance confirms that many of the low hanging fruit of cheap carbon credits in the developing world have now been harvested. Further opportunities for reducing emissions will require more effort, spurring investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

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Join us on Spain Solar Research Tour

EcoMotion 2008 Spain Solar Research Tour October 5 - October 12, 2008 Madrid, Seville, Valencia, Alicante, Barcelona

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Interview With XSNX on InvestorIdeas

Renewable Energy Stocks Green Investor Audio Interview With Tom Djokovich, CEO of Thin Film Solar Company, XsunX, Inc. (OTCBB: XSNX)

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Solar Power Showcased at Democratic National Convention

18.2 kilowatt solar installation will help offset power used during four-day event at Pepsi Center in Denver

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A little less conversation - Labor commitments deliver a lot more action for a more sustainable WA.

Labor's strong support for a broad range of green energy outcomes provides a clear choice for a more sustainable Western Australia states the WA Sustainable Energy Association Inc. Tomorrow, WA SEA will release a comparison of significant election commitments of major parties in the WA election.

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Business as usual - Business Council analysis from last century.

Continuing claims by some Australian business groups that are not prepared to step up to the challenge of creating a new lower emissions economy fail to examine the business advantage that a move to more sustainable energy use of energy delivers to Australia's economy.

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All Charged Up -Battery power plays worth exploring

Green Investor at Investorideas.com Presents Battery Stocks Related Article by Paulo Nery

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Innovative turbines brings wind of change for the Caribbean

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Proven Energy, the worldwide leading provider of robust, reliable wind turbines announces the appointment of Engysol NV as a distributor in the Caribbean.

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The Economics of Solar Power

A new era for solar power is approaching. In three to seven years, unsubsidized solar could cost no more to customers in many markets than traditional energy sources like coal and gas. By 2020, global installed solar capacity could be 20 to 40 times what it is today.

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Flower Bed Energy has new agenda for solar tech!

Flower Bed Energy has a patented new technology called flower bed tech. It uses all kinds of photovoltaic cells to produce the same amount of energy a solar panel systems would in 1/4 of the space. To some people this may not sound relevant but imagine...

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Toxic debt, first home owners, and energy reform.

The Australian Federal Government must rethink how a $1.4 billion commitment to homeowners will be applied by directing this to energy efficiency measures that will reduce energy costs to home owners, according the WA Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA).

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Solar Stocks Investor Podcast with Tom Djokovich

Solar Stocks Investor Podcast with Tom Djokovich, CEO of Thin Film Solar Company, XsunX Inc. (OTCBB: XSNX)

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Hybrid Solar Electric (PV) - Thermal (Heat) Power System

PV-Thermal hybrids have recently become popular because these systems make more effective use of valuable solar roof space. The Hybrid collector effectively more than doubles the per square foot power output of PV alone.

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Sustainability and Alt Energy Expo Tucson March 6-7

8 to 9000 people are expected for this years Expo in Tucson Arizona on March 6 & 7th, 2009 We invite you to come see all the technology on display to help us live better, cleaner and more earth friendly at the Tucson Convention Center.

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Success at Interbuild 2008 for The Renewable Energy Centre.co.uk

The Renewable Energy Centre announced increased interest and traffic to its website following the Interbuild Exhibition last week.

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CSG Names Bruce Teal as Southeast Regional Director

Conservation Services Group expands its capabilities to the Southeast region with the newly created position of Southeast regional director. Industry veteran Bruce Teal has been named to the post, according to Stephen Cowell, CEO.

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Advocacy Groups Team to Advance Clean Energy Market, Green Jobs in Florida

The Florida Solar Coalition today announced its support of the newly formed Renewable Energy Alliance (REAL)'s core principles which are critical for achieving Governor Crist's commitment to 20% renewable energy in the State by 2020.

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GREEN shopping now just a click away.

Green Shopper Guide is a comparison web site for Green, Eco friendly products and services.

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Signet Solar Begins Customer Shipments

Rolls Out First MW of Solar PV Panels

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Sarah Kurtz Principal scientest at NREL discusses the key to high efficieny CPV cells

Interview with Sarah Kurtz principal scientist at NREL, discussing the issue of key to high efficiency cells for concentrated photovoltaics in relation to a talk she will give at the upcoming Concentrated Photovoltaics summit in San Diego this February.

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More than 3000 MW of CSP projects have been announced in Europe and MENA

According to estimates by CSP Today's latest overview of CSP in Europe, North Africa and the Middle-East

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Roanakh.com listed on US Department of Energy's Renewable Energy Resource site

Roanakh.com is proud to be listed on the US Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency and Renewable energy directory in the Building Technologies program Information Resources website at: http://apps1.eere.energy.gov/buildings/tools_directory/software.cfm/ID=525/pagename=alpha_list

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RES Reports: Overall Markets Up Monday on Obama's Planned Infrastructure Spending

Renewable Energy Stocks Sector Close-Up; Renewable Energy and Green Stocks up on Obama Optimism

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