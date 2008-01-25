Long Term Outlook for Solar and Renewable Energy Stocks Remains Bullish

POINT ROBERTS, WA and DELTA, BC - January 25, 2008 www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com, a leading investor news and research portal for the renewable energy sector within Investorideas.com, presents a sector close-up on solar stocks. With the recent sell-off in the markets in general, solar stocks also took a major hit, loosing significant gains made in 2007. Yesterday’s trading in solar leaders gave investors renewed optimism and faith in the long-term prospects for the sector.

Most renewable energy analysts think the long-term outlook is bullish and investors should look at this as a selective buying opportunity.

To quote our on- site solar expert, J Peter Lynch: “This in no way alters my bullish view of our bright solar future and solar stocks in general. I just think we are in a period of transition where there will still be plenty of money to be made, but investors will just have to be more savvy and selective in their investments.”



Another analyst, Pavel Molchanov, from Raymond James, noted earlier this week,” While we clearly do not rule out the possibility of further volatility, we would encourage investors to think long-term, ride out the current storm, and use this as an opportunity to accumulate shares.”



Sector Close- Up as of Trading January 24, 2008



Akeena Solar Inc. (Market, News ) closed at $8.13, up $1.08 on the day and showed further gains in after market trading.

Evergreen Solar Inc (Market, News) shares were up only $ 0.19 on the day but showed a 5.2% gain in after market trading.

First Solar, Inc. (Market, News), gave investors a $6.72 upside during market hours, followed by another 2.65% gain after hours.

LDK Solar ADR (Market, News) was up 2.64 (7.55%) as of the market close.

Canadian Solar Inc. (Market, News) posted gains of $1.64, up 9.36%.

SunPower Corporation (Market, News ) broke the daily trend with the stock down $5.04 (6.79%) during market trading, but showing gains after hours. The stock was under pressure on the news of a first-quarter adjusted profit outlook.



For investors following solar stocks, the RenewableEnergyStocks.com website provides a comprehensive list of photovoltaic and solar stocks to research.



Investorideas.com and RenewableEnergyStocks.com will be hosting an online investor conference, March 21, 2008, giving investors free online access to industry and investing perspective in the greentech sector. Solar companies Akeena Solar, Clear Skies Group Inc (OTCBB: CSKH) and XsunX: (OTCBB: XSNX) will present in the company of some of the leading experts in the industry. Conference Info: http://www.investorideas.com/Forums/Portals/Green2.aspx

Featured Showcase Solar Company: Clear Skies Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: CSKH) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Skies Group, Inc. (“CSG”) provides full service renewable energy solutions to commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients across the United States. CSG’s combination of proprietary technology and high-tech solutions with construction expertise has enabled CSG to become one of the nation’s premier solar electric installation companies. More info can be found on the Investorideas.com Company Showcase, or the company website at www.clearskiesgroup.com.

Featured Showcase Solar Company XsunX: (OTCBB: XSNX) Based in Aliso Viejo, Calif., XsunX is developing amorphous silicon thin film photovoltaic (TFPV) solar cell manufacturing processes to produce TFPV solar modules. To deliver its products the Company has begun to build a multi- megawatt TFPV solar module production facility in the United States to meet the growing demand for solar cell products used in large-scale commercial projects, utility power fields, and other on-grid applications. Employing a phased roll out of production capacity, it plans to grow manufacturing capacities to over 100 megawatts by 2010. More info on XsunX, Inc. can be found on our media profile at: http://www.investorideas.com/co/xsnx/default.asp or http://www.xsunx.com/



About Our Green Investor Portals:

www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com® is one of several green investor portals within Investorideas.com and provides investors with stock news, exclusive articles and financial columnists, audio interviews, investor conferences, Blogs, and a directory of stocks within the renewable energy, clean tech and fuel cell sectors.



Disclaimer: Our sites do not make recommendations. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. We attempt to research thoroughly, but we offer no guarantees as to the accuracy of information presented. All Information relating to featured companies is sourced from public documents and/ or the company and is not the opinion of our web sites. This site is currently compensated by featured companies, news submissions and online advertising. * XsunX and Clear Skies Holdings compensate the website $5000 per month.

www.InvestorIdeas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp



For more information contact:



Dawn Van Zant 800.665.0411

Email: dvanzant@investorideas.com,

Source: RenewableEnergyStocks.com, XsunX, Clear Skies Holdings, Inc