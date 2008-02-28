SUNNY PRO CLUB: A NEW FRONTIER FOR SOLAR PROFESSIONALS

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2008-SMA America, Inc., the United States division of global solar technology giant SMA Technologie AG, is excited to announce the launch of its new business-building program, Sunny PRO Club. This valuable marketing services package, available exclusively to solar professionals who sell and install SMA products, combines SMA’s world-class products and marketing expertise with local solar professionals’ specialized capabilities. Membership in Sunny PRO Club offers independent businesses unprecedented marketing potential by utilizing strategically designed, customizable tools and resources.



The Sunny PRO Club is open to all qualifying solar professionals for a nominal annual fee. Authorized SMA Solar Power Professionals can utilize state-of-the-art, customizable marketing materials including ad templates, online banners and direct mail support. Membership also provides priority technical service, access to exclusive technical and product-training seminars, and SMA newsletters, to keep members on the cutting edge of their business endeavors. To further enhance marketing efforts, members also have access to fully customizable materials such as vehicle signage, banners and brochures.



With a myriad of professional business-building tools available, Sunny PRO Club members have the ability to effectively market their business while also successfully meeting the increased demands in the field. Real-world dividends are available almost immediately upon joining, thanks to leads generated by SMA’s custom Online Zip-Search and installer listings.



“As the world’s most popular solar inverter manufacturer, with the largest installed base of over three gigawatts, SMA is uniquely poised to support individual solar professionals,” remarks SMA America, Inc. President Pierre-Pascal Urbon. “The new Sunny PRO Club is designed to do just that.”



About SMA America, Inc.

SMA America, Inc. is a proud part of the worldwide SMA family of companies, with divisions in nine countries on four continents, boasting over 1,750 employees, and continuous double-digit growth. SMA America supports installers and small businesses in the solar industry through marketing and training assistance. Since 2000, SMA America has shown unfaltering commitment to the continued development and implementation of leading-edge products, including some of the most efficient solar inverters available nationwide.





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