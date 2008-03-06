ACUMENTRICS RECEIVES GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS AWARD

WESTWOOD, Mass., Mar. 6, 2008 - Fuel cell developer Acumentrics Corporation has received the American Society for Competitiveness (ASC) Philip Crosby Medallion for Global Competitiveness in recognition of the company’s exceptional technological performance.



“Systems that increase efficiency with near-zero emissions will be the cutting edge of America’s energy competitiveness in the coming years and decades,” said Acumentrics CEO Gary Simon. “This recognition from the ASC underscores the important role fuel cells will play in converting old and new fuel sources into the clean, flexible, efficient, distributed energy resource that America’s homes, businesses and transportation sector will need to maintain our living standards and compete globally.”



Acumentrics is a leader in applying advanced solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology to highly efficient, clean power-generating systems that run on hydrocarbon fuels such as methane or propane, or on “green fuels” like bio-diesel. The company’s tubular ceramics-based fuel cell technology has exceeded performance standards in U.S. Department of Energy Solid-State Energy Conversion Alliance (SECA) Phase I tests, demonstrated the ability to operate for extended periods on synthetic JP-8 fuel, and been the first biogas-fueled SOFC system installed at the innovative GlashusEtt environmental information center in Stockholm.



The ASC award, named in honor of industrial quality consultant Philip Crosby, designates Acumentrics as the organization’s 2008 selection for multi-year tracking of its technology, market performance and global competitive leadership.



The American Society for Competitiveness (http://www.eberly.iup.edu/asc/) is a national association of academics, business executives, and policy makers who share a commitment to improving American industrial competitiveness. Established eighteen years ago to provide a forum for the interdisciplinary and cross-sectoral communication needed to address competitiveness, the Society fosters the exchange of information and ideas among individuals who bring differing perspectives and expertise to the issue.