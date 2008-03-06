SolarPlaza to organise a solar energy event focusing on investing in the Italian PV market

Rome, Italy - Rotterdam, The Netherlands - March 6, 2008 - SolarPlaza, an international solar energy broker firm, is organising it’s 9th international solar energy networking and deal-making event on the 27th and the 28th of March 2008. This event will take place in Rome, Italy, and will focus on investment opportunities in the Italian PV market.



Changing market circumstances

With the feed-in tariff of the world largest PV market, Germany, steadily decreasing and uncertainty about the continuation of the tariff in Spain, the solar industry is looking for other markets to sell their products.



With a high irradiation rate, an attractive feed-in tariff and a market cap of 1200 MW, the Italian market could well be one of the most attractive markets for the solar industry at the moment.

As the total, new, installed capacity for Italy is likely to reach 200 MW in 2008, compared to 60 MW in 2007, the Italian market should show a 300% year-on-year growth figure.



Networking and deal-making event for developers and investors

The purpose of this international event is to explore investment opportunities and to match the Italian PV project developers with the growing group of national and international investors and renewable energy equity funds.



Programme

On the first day, a visit will be made to a solar energy project and in the afternoon several speakers will elaborate on the legislation, financing and experiences of developers with large-scale project development. The second day will cover topics like financing opportunities by banks and the experiences of international investors. Furthermore, presentations will be made by developers offering their best solar-park projects.



Organisation

The organisation is in the hands of SolarPlaza, which previously organised international PV trade missions to Taiwan, Spain, China, Italy, Greece and California.



Participation is open for Italian developers, international investors and anyone interested in exploring PV business opportunities in Italy. This event will include informal lunches and dinners for personal networking. As proven in previous business events, the intensive contacts with other committed international business people will offer an effective and enjoyable way to explore business opportunities.



Cost

The all-inclusive fee for the completely organised PV-Investment two-day event is € 1,850, including a one-night stay in a 5-star hotel, with breakfast, lunches and dinners. Participants who subscribe and pay before the 12th of March 2008 receive a €200 discount. Details and a registration form are available at www.solarplaza.com.