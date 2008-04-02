CCTO Launches "Academy Awards" of the Clean Tech Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 2, 2008 - Clean Tech Open, an organization dedicated to helping great ideas become viable businesses that will drive the new green economy, today announced the launch of its third annual California competition. A proven catalyst for promoting and fostering early-stage companies innovating in the clean technology arena, Clean Tech Open brings together a unique and powerful community of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, business leaders, government officials and others to drive economic growth and ensure environmental sustainability.



Clean Tech Open’s California competition speeds clean technologies from the lab to the market by providing winners with both early-stage capital and expertise. The goal of the competition is to foster innovative new companies focused on energy efficiency, smart power, renewable energy, transportation, green building materials, pollution control and resource management. The competition, which focuses solely on clean technology, seeks entries from professionals, scientists and students who plan to locate their operations in California.



“This annual clean tech competition provides education and support for entrepreneurs with great ideas and helps them create viable businesses,” said Marc Gottschalk, co-founder of the Clean Tech Open. “To date, we have mentored more than 95 finalists and awarded more than $1.2 million in cash and services, making ours the richest clean tech competition in the United States today.”



The launch event, which will take place on Wednesday, April 9th, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the San Jose City Hall Rotunda, will feature insights and discussion from some of the clean tech community’s most influential thought leaders, including San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed, Clean Tech Open Co-Founder Marc Gottschalk, Cool Earth Solar Founder Eric Cummings and Steve Jurvetson, Managing Director of Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Draper Fisher Jurvetson.



Guests will include past competition winners and runners-up, local venture capitalists, competition sponsors and partners, state and local government officials, and clean tech entrepreneurs. Exhibits by key Clean Tech Open Alumni companies will also be featured.



Clean Tech Open’s California competition prize package of cash, services and office space goes above and beyond other awards and presents a rare opportunity for early-stage start-ups. This year’s competition will give awards, valued at a total of more than $600,000, to early-stage innovators in six critical technology categories: renewable energy, transportation, smart power, energy efficiency, green building, and air/water/waste management. In addition to prizes for the winners, finalists have the opportunity to engage in six months of mentorship and networking exercises including business-process workshops, technology symposia, and presentations designed to impart the skills and knowledge needed for success.



“Clean Tech Open encourages the best and brightest minds to create technological solutions to some extremely complex and important problems, and connects them to the individuals and organizations that can help make their dreams a reality,” said Michael Santullo, Clean Tech Open’s Co-Founder. “This is a competition with truly no losers - everyone can benefit from the development of innovative technologies that will help to save our environment and the world.”



For more information on how to enter the Clean Tech Open 2008 California competition, or learn about the April 9th San Jose kick-off event, please visit: www.cleantechopen.com.



About Clean Tech Open:

Clean Tech Open brings together a unique and powerful combination of entrepreneurs, researchers, environmentalists, investors, business professionals and others to drive economic growth and ensure environmental sustainability. By giving winners early-stage capital and expertise, the 2008 California competition speeds clean technologies from lab to market. The goal is to foster innovative new businesses focused on energy efficiency, smart power, renewable energy, transportation, green building materials, pollution control and resource management. The competition thrives on the state’s strong business and governmental support for innovation, technology and environmental protection to create rich soil for the growth of clean technology enterprises that foster a healthy natural environment. To learn more, please visit: www.cleantechopen.com



Clean Tech Open is sponsored by Acterra: Action for a Sustainable Earth, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit based in Palo Alto, California. The competition is supported by a diverse array of businesses, educational institutions, government leaders and private individuals, and run by a dedicated group of volunteers including business professionals, scientists, environmentalists and entrepreneurs.



Media Contact

Patricia Colby

Page One Public Relations

415-875-7494

patricia@pageonepr.com



Copyright © 2008 Clean Tech Open. All rights Reserved. The 2008 California Clean Tech Open, Clean Tech Entrepreneur 201, Start-Up in a Box, Sustainability Starter Kit and Clean Tech Innovation Catalyst for the 21st Century are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Clean Tech Open. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Clean Tech Open is under the fiscal and administrative sponsorship of Acterra: Action for a Sustainable Earth, a California 501(c)3 non-profit public benefit corporation. Acterra is located at 3921 East Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA 94303-4303.