Antig Debuts New Line of Fuel Cell Products at Hannover Fair 2008

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 15, 2008 - Antig Technology (www.antig.com), a leading fuel cell stack and solutions company based out of Taiwan, will debut a new range of fuel cell products at the Hannover Fair 2008. On display will be Antig’s portable A5 charger, which is designed to power a variety of consumer electronic devices such as cell phones, PDAs and digital cameras. Antig will also be showcasing their larger A25 and A50 systems which are focused on small stationary markets such as leisure and outdoor as well as industrial applications and LEVs (light electric vehicles).



“This year’s Hannover Fair represents a significant milestone for Antig Technology as we prepare to bring our fuel cell solutions to market,” said Brent McKendry, Antig CEO. “Since demonstrating the world’s first embedded laptop fuel cell in 2005, we have been hard at work perfecting the technology to ensure it matches our customers’ expectations for performance, reliability and cost. We have made considerable progress in this area and look forward to an exciting year, both for Antig, as well as for all companies involved in bringing to market innovative fuel cell solutions.”



Antig’s customers are system makers or companies looking to market and sell their own fuel cell systems. These partners are already receiving “white box” solutions from Antig and are in the process of testing and certifying these systems for commercial sale in late 2008.



To view Antig’s new line of fuel cell products, please visit Antig Technology at Hall 13, Stand F54/3 at Hannover Messe 2008, Germany (April 21- 25, 2008).



Media Contact :

Linnet Tsai

Antig Technology



886. 2. 2796 2589 ext. 122

linnet@antig.com