RES-Geothermal Stock Showcased

POINT ROBERTS, WA and DELTA, BC-April 24, 2008 www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com, a leading investor news and research portal for the renewable energy sector within Investorideas.com, presents featured showcase Geoexchange Technology Provider, Essential Innovations Technology Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: ESIV - FRANKFURT: E6S).



Geothermal energy is used for electricity production, direct use purposes, and home heating efficiency through geothermal heat pumps.



According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Geoexchange is the most energy-efficient, environmentally clean, and cost-effective space conditioning system available. Geoexchange.us reports, “Every 100,000 homes with geothermal heat pump systems reduce foreign oil consumption by 2.15 million barrels annually and reduce electricity consumption by 799 million kilowatt hours annually.”



With rising energy costs, the Geoexchange industry has been growing, with delivery of geothermal heat-pump systems nearly doubling between 2004 and 2007.



In a recent letter to the shareholders, Jason McDiarmid, President/CEO of Essential Innovations, stated, “Today, we are driven to the production, network expansion and ensuing training and dealer support for our proprietary geothermal heat pump technology, with such goal being supported by our supplementary business segment capable of providing unique financing options for long-term geothermal loop-field infrastructure installation and management alongside our financing partners — these distinct objectives are representative of our overall business organizational model, and they place us in a unique position in the Geoexchange industry set.”



About Featured Geoexchange Showcase Company:

Essential Innovations Technology Corp. (OTCBB: ESIV - FRANKFURT: E6S) provides cutting-edge Geoexchange solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications as both a manufacturer of proprietary geothermal heat pump technology and as a Geoexchange energy service company. The Company was incorporated in April 2001, and it has four wholly owned subsidiaries located in British Columbia, Canada and in Hong Kong, SAR, and China.

More info can be found on the Investorideas.com Showcase page at: http://www.investorideas.com/CO/ESIV/Default.asp



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Disclaimer: Our sites do not make recommendations, but offer information portals to research news, articles, stock lists and recent research. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. We attempt to research thoroughly, but we offer no guarantees as to the accuracy of information presented. All Information relating to featured companies is sourced from public documents and/ or the company and is not the opinion of our web sites. This site is currently compensated by featured companies, news submissions and online advertising. Essential Innovations Technology compensates Investorideas.com as a showcase company with 375,000 144 shares for a 3 month period. InvestorIdeas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp

Disclosure: http://www.investorideas.com/About/News/Clientspecifics.asp



For more information contact:

Dawn Van Zant 800.665.0411

Email: dvanzant@investorideas.com



Source: RenewableEnergyStocks.com, Essential Innovations