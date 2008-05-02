SOLECTRIA RENEWABLES Completes Delivery of 1.2MW of PV inverters to

Lawrence, MA. (April 30th, 2008) Solectria Renewables announces the installation of over 1.2MW of its signature premium efficiency solar PV inverters (PVI 60kW, PVI82kW & PVI95kW) at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, located in Chico, CA.

“We are proud to provide inverters for one of the country’s largest private solar installations. This installation is proof that Solectria Renewables is a great inverter choice for MW sized PV installations,” said James Worden, CEO of Solectria Renewables.

The inverters will be used as part of a 1.4 MW solar project recently completed. The power plant, along with an existing 1MW fuel cell plant, is providing the majority of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.’s electrical energy needs.

DC Power Systems, Inc, a full-service wholesale distributor of renewable energy products located in Healdsburg, CA purchased the inverters from Solectria Renewables for use by Chico Electric, who installed the PV system.

Solectria Renewables offers 480VAC PV inverters at a wide range of power levels-13.2kW, 15kW, 60 kW, 82kW and 95kW-and are for use in systems from 10kW to multi-MW-level installations. The inverters are also available in other voltages such as 208 and 240VAC, and are listed to the newest UL1741/IEEE1547 standard.

Sierra Nevada Brewery Case Study

http://www.solren.com/news/press.html

Solectria Renewables, LLC, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is a leader in the development and manufacture of a wide range of inverters for renewable power applications including 1.8kW to 95kW grid tied PV inverters for systems from 1kW to 1MW. Solectria Renewables has an 18-year background in inverters and other electronic power systems for harsh environments.