GEN. P. X. KELLEY, FORMER MARINE CORPS COMMANDANT, JOINS BOARD OF FUEL CELL DEVELOPER ACUMENTRICS

WESTWOOD, Mass., May 6, 2008 - Fuel cell developer Acumentrics Corporation announced today that one of America’s most distinguished military leaders, General P. X. Kelley, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), has joined the company’s board of directors. General Kelley served as the 28th Commandant of the Marine Corps and was a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1983 to 1987.



“One of the greatest imperatives confronting all branches of the military today is ensuring a reliable and continuous source of energy for all defense and security needs,” said General Kelley. “I look forward to working with Acumentrics to continue development of effective and innovative military power applications using a reliable, efficient and clean energy source.”



Regarding energy security, General Kelley has said, “Current events only serve to confirm the unacceptable security risks created by our extraordinary level of oil dependence. Significantly reducing the projected growth in U.S. oil consumption must become a compelling national priority.”



“General Kelly has a broad and deep understanding of energy security, innovation in energy efficiency and power supply, and the specific energy needs of the military,” said Gary Simon, Acumentrics president and CEO. “We look forward to his guidance and insight both on meeting today’s urgent strategic needs and on delivering the clean energy that will be so important in the future.”



Acumentrics is a leader in providing “rugged” uninterruptible power supplies for both the military and industry, and is at the forefront in developing solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) for power generation for military and commercial applications.



During his 37-year military career, General Kelley commanded Marine Corps combat organizations at every echelon, including command of an infantry battalion and infantry regiment in combat and serving tours with the Army, Navy, Air Force and British Royal Marines. In 1979, he was appointed by the President as the first Commander of the Rapid Deployment Joint Task Force (renamed in 1981 as the U. S. Central Command). On July 1, 1983, he became the 28th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps. After his retirement in 1987, he was appointed Chairman of the American Battle Monuments Commission and served in that capacity from 1989 to 1994 and from 2001 to 2005.



General Kelley is the recipient of Distinguished Service Medals from the Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, Department of the Army, and Department of the Air Force. In addition he was awarded the Silver Star Medal, three awards of the Legion of Merit, and two awards of the Bronze Star Medal.



He is a founding member and co-chair of the Energy Security Leadership Council, of Secure America’s Future Energy (SAFE).



In the private sector, he has served on the board of ten New York Stock Exchange companies and twelve other private corporate boards. Currently, General Kelley is on the Board of Advisors for J.F. Lehman and Company, and serves as a Director with London Life Reinsurance Company; Saul Centers, Inc.; OAO Technology Solutions, Inc.; and The Non-Proliferation Trust. He is a member of The Advisory Board of Governors for the Partnership for Public Service, The Advisory Board of The First Jobs Institute, Beta Gamma Sigma, and The Council on Foreign Relations. In 2007, he was President of the Alfalfa Club in Washington, D. C.



About Acumentrics

Acumentrics provides its rugged, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) to the military and other mission-critical markets. Its unique, durable, fuel-flexible tubular ceramics-based fuel cell technology has exceeded performance standards in U.S. Department of Energy Solid-State Energy Conversion Alliance (SECA) Phase I tests. It has demonstrated the ability to operate for 1000 hours on conventional JP-8 fuel and became the first biogas-fueled SOFC system in an installation at the innovative GlashusEtt environmental information center in Stockholm, and received a 2007 New England Innovation Award from the Smaller Business Association of New England.