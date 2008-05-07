Solar Semiconductor Announces Strategic Partnership with Motech Industries, Inc.

SUNNYVALE, CALIF. - May 7, 2008 - Solar Semiconductor, a rapidly growing producer of high-quality photovoltaic (PV) modules, today announced a strategic partnership with Motech Industries Inc., a premium cell manufacturer. This multi-year strategic partnership is for the supply of approximately 120MW (megawatt) of cells. Through this partnership, Motech will be supplying high-quality PV cells to Solar Semiconductor. To meet demand and ensure a steady supply of cells, Motech will strategically cooperate with Solar Semiconductor to explore processing wafers for conversion into cells.



A Strong Partnership Built on an Existing Foundation



“We have been growing rapidly in recent months and will continue that growth in the coming years. Our focus on quality and customer care has created significant demand for our PV modules. So it is essential for Solar Semiconductor to obtain more quality cells at competitive prices,” said Mr. Hari Surapaneni, chief executive officer of Solar Semiconductor. “Motech cells are already part of our high-quality modules. With this new commitment, we have further enhanced our partnership with Motech to a strategic level. Beyond being a direct cell supplier, Motech is committed to explore all cooperative arrangements to support our aggressive growth plans.”



“We are happy to be associated with Solar Semiconductor and support their growth strategy. We are pleased that Solar Semiconductor is looking to Motech in its quest for the highest quality cells,” commented Dr. Simon, chief executive officer of Motech Industries Inc. “As a leading global supplier of solar cells we are at the forefront of technology and product innovation, and hopefully, our cells will contribute to Solar Semiconductor’s module quality and performance.”



About Solar Semiconductor



Solar Semiconductor is a global producer of innovative, high-quality PV modules using mono- and multi-crystalline cells and offers its products and services to the worldwide solar PV module market. As a socially responsible, global energy producer, Solar Semiconductor offers an unwavering commitment to its customers. Awarded the prestigious ISO 9001 certification for its advanced manufacturing plant Solar Semiconductor focuses its attention on customers’ power and efficiency needs for today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.solarsemiconductor.com.



About Motech Industries, Inc.



Since 1981, Motech Industries, Inc. (Motech) has been creating high quality products including testing and measuring instruments, solar cells, and solar systems. Motech is now the 5th largest crystalline solar cell manufacturer in the world. With ISO 9001:2000, ISO 14001:2004 and the OHSAS 18001: 1999 certifications, Motech is dedicated to total quality management and continuous improvement. In May of 2003, Motech became a publicly traded company on Taiwan’s Over-the-Counter (OTC) market with the trading code of 6244. For more information, please visit www.motech.com.tw



Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.



Media Contact for Solar Semiconductor

Donna Candelori

Candelori Communications Inc.

T: +1 408-774-3414

dcandelori@candelori.com



Media Contact for Motech Industries Inc.

Linda Ouyang

Motech Industries Inc.

T: +886-6-5050789

linda.ouyang@motech.com.tw