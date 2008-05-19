Energy production in the future: renewable and efficient

The interest in renewable energy as an important part of the future energy production remains unchanged. After the huge success of the RENEXPO® 2007 at the end of September, there is already huge interest from the exhibitors to be part of the action again in Augsburg 2008. From the 09th to 12th of October 2008 the Augsburg trade fair presents for the ninth time the complete spectrum of renewable energy and energy efficient building and renovation. The themes range from old-building renovation to heating with sun and wood, to Passive House, CHP, mobility, heat pumps, hydropower and wind energy.

One of the highlights is the IHE® HolzEnergie Germany’s largest specialized trade fair for energy production from wood. The entire value-chain from wood energy as well as the latest trends and innovations from the wood energy branch will be presented in Augsburg.



The conference organized by the German Federal Association for Bioenergy (BBE) is the leading conference on wood energy in Germany and provides a comprehensive overview of the politics, economy and Best Practice. “The IHE® has been firmly established as part of the trade fair program for the wood energy sector” was the unanimous conclusion of visitors and exhibitors at the 2007 IHE®.



Under the motto „regional and local” the cogeneration branch will be expanded in 2008. In cooperation with the Federal Association for Cogeneration current Know-How will be on offer at the trade fair and conference.



Solar technology is also an important theme in Augsburg. Sun energy is a theme at the trade fair and conference with the latest developments and technology concerning photovoltaic, solar heating and solar cooling. Also export opportunities and new markets will be discussed.



Heating and cooling with the highest efficiency is made possible with heat pumps. At the „Heat Pump World” and the accompanying 4th Conference on Heat Pumps manufacturers, installers and operators meet annually in Augsburg to swap experiences.



The trade fair sector interGreenBuilding® presents energy efficient building, modernization and renovation tips. Manufacturers and service providers offer an overview of building services, air-conditioning, windows and insulation as well as Passive House in solid and timber wood construction.



Internationally Augsburg has also made a name for itself as the industry’s meeting point. The IBEF® International Business Exchange serves to initiate contact and project preparation for economic and government delegations from Thailand, China, Romania and Hungary.



In addition to the trade fair and conference the visitors will be offered a free presentation program.