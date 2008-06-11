CMR Fuel Cells signs MoU with Asian ODM

CMR Fuel Cells, the specialist developer of high power density fuel cell stacks and systems for portable electronics applications, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading Asian Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) agreeing to co-develop a fuel cell charger system for notebook computers. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will collaborate in the design and development of a stand-alone, hybrid Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (‘DMFC’) charger intended for consumer use.



CMR is a long-term member of Intel’s Extended Battery Life Working Group (EBLWG) which focusses on realising the ‘power usage holy grail’ of an eight hour working day away from mains electricity. In addition, CMR’s DMFC demonstrator system was the only one shown powering a notebook at the world’s premier fuel cell exhibition FC Expo in Tokyo earlier this year as well as at the Intel Developer’s Forum in Shanghai more recently.



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Further Information



John Halfpenny, CEO

CMR Fuel Cells plc

01223 875 544



Vikki Krause

Hansard Group

020 7245 1100



About CMR Fuel Cells plc



CMR Fuel Cells plc is a high growth, UK AIM-listed developer of fuel cell ‘stacks’ and systems for portable and small stationary power generation applications. The Company is targeting the consumer electronics industry where there is growing demand for new power solutions which are smaller and longer running than today’s Lithium batteries.



This demand is being driven by the increasing power requirements of portable electronics devices which have outgrown incremental improvements in the performances of traditional batteries. As a result, consumer frustration with short ‘run-time’, ‘return to mains’ recharging and questionable battery safety is compelling the electronics industry to develop and deploy suitable alternatives for power delivery.



Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (‘DMFC’) power systems can deliver longer electrical equipment run-times than conventional batteries as well as delivering other superior performance features such as ‘instant recharge anywhere’, which are ideally suited for modern feature rich, ‘always on, always connected’ wireless devices.



In 2006, an estimated 1 billion Li-Ion battery packs were sold world-wide to power portable consumer electronic devices. This number is expected to rise to an estimated 1.9 billion by the end of 2008.



CMR is developing DMFC stacks and systems in the range of 5 Watts to 50 Watts of electrical power. These are suitable for applications ranging from media players and games consoles through to laptop computers and remote monitoring devices. Prototypes powering representative demonstration systems have been shown to potential customers around the world.



CMR is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom and is listed on the London Stock Exchange, AIM market as CMF.L