GM Offers 18 FFVs for MY2009

DETROIT - General Motors will offer 18 flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) in model year 2009. The number of E85 compatible vehicle models available in 2009 is a sharp increase from the past following the group’s commitment to making their line at least half E85 compatible by 2012.



“We continue to believe that biofuels, specifically E85, is the most significant thing we can do in the near-term to offset future energy demands,” said Beth Lowery, GM vice president of Environment, Energy and Safety Policy. “We are on target to make 50 percent of our vehicles flex-fuel capable by 2012 providing the infrastructure is in place.”



The models cover the gamut from the four-cylinder Chevrolet HHR small crossover to the full-size Cadillac Escalade ESV luxury utility.



Infrastructure includes both the availability of the E85 fuel and stations where it is sold. Currently, there are more than 1,600 E85 stations thorughout the U.S. You can find a complete listing of E85 facilities at www.E85Refueling.com.



GM cars and trucks account for 3 million of the 7 million flex-fuel vehicles on U.S. roadways and the company produced more than 1 million flex-fuel models in North America and Brazil last year.



Below is the listing of 2009 models GM offers that include flex-fuel capability at no additional charge to the customer:



Chevrolet: Avalanche, Express, HHR, HHR Panel, Impala, Silverado, Suburban, Tahoe



GMC: Savana, Sierra, Yukon, Yukon XL



Cadillac: Escalade, Escalade ESV, Escalade EXT



Hummer: H2, H2 SUT



Buick: Lucerne



“We are pleased to see the increasing number of models of FFVs that General Motors will be offering during model year 2009 and are especially excited about the new 4 cylinder addition to their E85 model lineup,” stated Executive Director of the NEVC, Phil Lampert.



For a listing of all flexible fuel vehicle models by year and manufacturer, to go www.E85Fuel.com.



GM is a member of the NEVC and has a representative sitting on the board of directors.