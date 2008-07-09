Internationalization is continuing to move forward

In the last few years Augsburg has already made its mark as an international meeting point of the industry. The successful concept of the IBEF® International Business Exchange Forum has already in the past brought new, international business partners together. The IBEF® common stand offers export-oriented companies and business people the opportunity to socialize within the framework of a cross-national knowledge transfer, to open markets and simultaneously to present their products and services.



Participants of the IBEF® International Business Exchange Forum came from the European region: Sweden, Italy, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Greece and Slovenia as well as from all over the world: USA, Russia, China, India, Korea, Egypt and Singapore. In the past, successful business matchings have been held within the scope of the IBEF® International Business Exchange Forum.



The trade fairs’ international orientation will be strengthened again by a partner country presentation. This year’s partner country of the RENEXPO® 2008 is the Czech Republic. Delegations from politics and economy will use the international platform to exchange experiences to topics such as the protection of the environment and the newest technologies in this sector. This will, in the long run, improve the bilateral relationships and the strengthening of cross-border economic relations. Furthermore, numerous exhibitors, representatives of the media and visitors from the Czech Republic are expected.



Alongside the RENEXPO® trade fair, high-ranked trade conferences based upon the issues of the trade fair will be held on three days. As a part of Germany’s largest specialty fair the IHE® WoodEnergy the German Association for BioEnergy (BBE) is conducting the 8th international trade conference for wood energy. In the heat pump section, the 4th Federal Conference for Heat Pumps will inform on heat pumps and their utilization. In other areas there will also be conferences with simultaneous translations into English.



12.373 visitors from all over the world came last year to inform themselves about the supply of energy in the future through renewable energies and energy efficiency at the RENEXPO®. The continually rising quality and popularity, as well as the further development of the trade fair to 3 exhibition halls, will lead again to a rising number of visitors from all over the world. Aside from numerous experts, international delegations and study trip groups are expected to come. Due to the strong international demand exhibitors expressed their interest to send more colleagues from their export departments to the exhibition.



From the side of the international exhibitors as well, the importance of the matter is getting more and more noticeable. REECO is expecting that the number of last year’s 44 foreign exhibitors from 11 countries will increase.



Strong network partners are supporting the event nationally as well as internationally. Among others, RENEXPO® is part of the EU-campaign „Sustainable Energy Europe 2005-2008”.