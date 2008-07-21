Living Green Wisconsin - Oshkosh, WI - 2008

Contact: Vickie Frank Contact: Mark Louis Salzwedel

Big Dogz Promotions LLC Thundera Multimedia

Phone: 920.203.2983 Phone 920.426.0491

Email: bigdogzllc@sbcglobal.net Email: mark@thunderaproductions.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LIVING GREEN WISCONSIN ANNOUNCES

HOFFMAN LLC AS TITLE SPONSOR

Living Green Wisconsin is proud to announce the addition of Hoffman LLC as its

Title Sponsor. Hoffman is a team of planners, architects and construction

managers who integrate Total Project Management with sustainability to create

environments of remarkable performance and vision that positively impact

people’s lives. Owner and CEO Paul J Hoffman said, “Hoffman is proud to be

the title sponsor for the first-annual Living Green Wisconsin Expo. We’re looking

forward to sharing our passion and over a decade of experience and expertise in

delivering true sustainability. We are honored to be involved with this important

opportunity to celebrate, educate, and build awareness for sustainability and the

positive impact it makes on people’s lives and our community”.

Hoffman joins Living Green Wisconsin’s growing list of sponsors, which includes

Bergstrom Automotive, Aurora Health Care, Cumulus Broadcasting, Time

Warner Cable and Charter Media.

Living Green Wisconsin is launching its first annual expo September 6th and 7th at

the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh to offer businesses and consumers

opportunities to network with regional experts to learn about going green. The

Living Green Wisconsin Expo will be the inaugural event for Living Green

Wisconsin.com which will feature a directory of businesses, products, and

services that offer energy saving and eco-friendly options. In the future, Living

Green Wisconsin.com will offer speaking engagements and other interactive

resources for consumers and businesses seeking professional education or

advice on various green topics.

Each day during expo attendees will be invited to attend interesting workshop

and classroom presentations on various topics such as home composting, zero

energy loss homes, building green, buyer beware, and more.

General admission to the expo will provide all licensed drivers a chance to test

drive the latest in fuel efficient cars and suv’s including the SMART car at the

Bergstrom Living Green Auto Village.

Artists of all ages are invited to bring an art presentation to display at the expo to

show their interpretation of what it means to be earth friendly in Wisconsin.

Artists and students must pre-register by sending an email to

info@livinggreenwisconsin.com.

Exhibitors are being encouraged to sign on now. Simply log onto

www.livinggreenwisconsin.com to get the reservation form.

Businesses that offers eco-friendly or all natural products, green building

products and services, organic foods and produce, recycling services, art, pet

products, holistic and all natural health care should sign up to participate in this

state wide event. Non-profit organizations are encouraged to participate!