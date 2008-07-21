Living Green Wisconsin - Oshkosh, WI - 2008
Contact: Vickie Frank Contact: Mark Louis Salzwedel
Big Dogz Promotions LLC Thundera Multimedia
Phone: 920.203.2983 Phone 920.426.0491
Email: bigdogzllc@sbcglobal.net Email: mark@thunderaproductions.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
LIVING GREEN WISCONSIN ANNOUNCES
HOFFMAN LLC AS TITLE SPONSOR
Living Green Wisconsin is proud to announce the addition of Hoffman LLC as its
Title Sponsor. Hoffman is a team of planners, architects and construction
managers who integrate Total Project Management with sustainability to create
environments of remarkable performance and vision that positively impact
people’s lives. Owner and CEO Paul J Hoffman said, “Hoffman is proud to be
the title sponsor for the first-annual Living Green Wisconsin Expo. We’re looking
forward to sharing our passion and over a decade of experience and expertise in
delivering true sustainability. We are honored to be involved with this important
opportunity to celebrate, educate, and build awareness for sustainability and the
positive impact it makes on people’s lives and our community”.
Hoffman joins Living Green Wisconsin’s growing list of sponsors, which includes
Bergstrom Automotive, Aurora Health Care, Cumulus Broadcasting, Time
Warner Cable and Charter Media.
Living Green Wisconsin is launching its first annual expo September 6th and 7th at
the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh to offer businesses and consumers
opportunities to network with regional experts to learn about going green. The
Living Green Wisconsin Expo will be the inaugural event for Living Green
Wisconsin.com which will feature a directory of businesses, products, and
services that offer energy saving and eco-friendly options. In the future, Living
Green Wisconsin.com will offer speaking engagements and other interactive
resources for consumers and businesses seeking professional education or
advice on various green topics.
Each day during expo attendees will be invited to attend interesting workshop
and classroom presentations on various topics such as home composting, zero
energy loss homes, building green, buyer beware, and more.
General admission to the expo will provide all licensed drivers a chance to test
drive the latest in fuel efficient cars and suv’s including the SMART car at the
Bergstrom Living Green Auto Village.
Artists of all ages are invited to bring an art presentation to display at the expo to
show their interpretation of what it means to be earth friendly in Wisconsin.
Artists and students must pre-register by sending an email to
info@livinggreenwisconsin.com.
Exhibitors are being encouraged to sign on now. Simply log onto
www.livinggreenwisconsin.com to get the reservation form.
Businesses that offers eco-friendly or all natural products, green building
products and services, organic foods and produce, recycling services, art, pet
products, holistic and all natural health care should sign up to participate in this
state wide event. Non-profit organizations are encouraged to participate!