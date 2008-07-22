ZERO WASTE CONFERENCE FEATURES ED BEGLEY, JR.

BURLINGAME, CA, JULY 21, 2008: When you think of “green” celebrities, perhaps you think of Leonardo DiCaprio who produced and narrated “The 11th Hour”. Julia Roberts may come to mind for promoting the use of biofuels on Oprah. But, without a doubt, the godfather of the green & famous is actor Ed Begley, Jr. A passionate environmentalist since 1970, he is synonymous with “Eco-Celeb”. Considered quirky and eccentric in years past, Begley, Jr. is all the rage now amidst the green revolution that has raised awareness of the world’s limited resources and the impact humans have on nature. His impressive film and television credits bolster his celebrity but, his walk-the-talk green lifestyle has made him a credible advocate for waste reduction. Begley, Jr. and his not-so-green wife are featured on “Living With Ed” on Planet Green and his book, “Living Like Ed” was released earlier this year by Random House.

On August 4, 2008, Ed Begley, Jr. will speak on behalf of the Department of Conservation at the 32nd Annual California Resource Recovery Association (CRRA) conference and tradeshow at the San Francisco Airport Hyatt Regency in Burlingame, CA. Begley, Jr. will also receive the Rick Best Environmental Advocacy award honoring lifetime environmental stewardship achievements. Rick Best was an inspiring waste reduction and recycling advocate, successful in lobbying efforts in the California legislature. In his memory, this award recognizes those who effectively advocate for Earth’s natural systems. The award goes beyond reuse, recycling and composting to encompass air and water quality, resource protection and global warming.

An Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, Begley, Jr. is no stranger to the environmental award circuit. His work has earned awards for numerous environmental groups including the California League of Conservation Voters, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Coalition for Clean Air and Heal the Bay.

As California leads the nation in environmental initiatives, it is fitting that a forward-thinking eco-advocate, such as Begley, Jr., speak at the CRRA Conference and Tradeshow, the state’s premier event for professionals engaged in the recycling and waste reduction field. CRRA attendees come from local governments, state agencies, non-profits, consulting firms, collection and hauling companies, and businesses that supply the industry with the tools and services that are needed to reduce waste and increase recycling. They are engaged in developing and managing programs for reuse, recycling collections, organics, construction & demolition recovery, electronics, household hazardous waste, and other environmental services. Several authoritative organizations have directly linked recycling and prevention of organic wastes, for instance, with sizable reduction of green house gas emissions, citing that waste reduction and recycling is a positive action that individuals can take to reduce global warming. This year’s event will be at the San Francisco Airport Hyatt Regency, August 3 - August 6, 2008.



For media registration and one-on-one access to speakers, contact Judi Gregory at (626) 339-9555.

For further information about CRRA, please call 916-441-CRRA or visit http://www.CRRA.com.

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