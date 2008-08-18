Renewable Energy Stocks Green Investor Podcast with CEO of Industrial Biotechnology Corporation

“A strong demand and interest for renewable packaging solutions”



POINT ROBERTS, WA and DELTA, BC August 18, 2008 www.Renewableenergystocks.com, a leading investor news and research portal for the renewable energy sector within Investorideas.com, presents a green investor podcast with Andy Badolato, CEO of Industrial Biotechnology Corporation (OTCPK: IBOT).



Industrial Biotechnology Corporation (OTCPK: IBOT), utilizes sugarcane ethanol for energy solutions and environmentally friendly chemicals for consumer packaging, energy, agricultural, pesticides, materials and polymer industries.



Mr. Badolato discusses the Company’s two operating subsidiaries, Renewable Chemicals Corporation that utilizes sugarcane feedstock as an alternative to petroleum based chemicals and

Renewable Fuels of America Inc., an importer and distributor of Brazilian sugarcane ethanol to targeted coastal areas.



According to Mr. Badolato, “The company’s current business models root were developing commercial biological technologies and solutions for the chemical industry. In the marketplace we became aware of the growing trends towards sustainable eco-efficient solutions using renewable resources. We saw a real need and opportunity for the next wave, after the use of ethanol as an alternative fuels, for bio-renewable chemicals. There is a strong demand and interest for renewable packaging solutions. Wal-Mart (Market, News) for example, has initiated and pioneered a very strong sustainability initiative that focuses on reducing packaging and adherence to sustainable practices.”



In elaborating on his current partners, “We went about developing partners and providers in the supply chain to deliver bio-renewable chemicals. We met Cosan SA (Market, News) approximately a year ago. Cosan is the world’s largest processor of sugarcane ethanol, which happens to be 7-8 times more efficient than corn feedstock, has significantly less carbon impact, and is not a competing food source”



Updating Renewable Fuels of America Inc., Mr. Badolato notes, “We anticipate revenues shortly and are in process of negotiating final agreements. We have identified distributors, storage facilities, and of course have supply in place with Cosan. ”



To hear full audio click here:

http://s3.amazonaws.com/static.investorideas.com/podcasts/2008/081408c.mp3



About Industrial Biotechnology Corporation (OTCPK: IBOT): Industrial Biotechnology Corporation provides products, services and technologies using renewable resources as an alternative to petroleum. IBC utilizes sugarcane-based ethanol, which is considered the leading cost efficient, energy balanced and environmentally sustainable feedstock source, when compared to petroleum and other alternative fuels. IBC will provide these cost competitive, environmentally responsible solutions via its operating subsidiaries Renewable Chemicals Corporation (RCC) and Renewable Fuels of America Corporation (RFAC).



For more information on Industrial Biotechnology Corporation visit the Investorideas.com showcase at: http://www.investorideas.com/CO/IBOT/Default.asp and the company’s website at: http://www.industrialbiotechnology.com



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Source: RenewableEnergyStocks.com, Industrial Biotechnology Corporation