Interview With XSNX on InvestorIdeas

POINT ROBERTS, WA and DELTA, BC-August 19, 2008 — www.RenewableEnergyStocks.com, a leading investor news and research portal for the renewable energy sector within Investorideas.com, presents a green investor audio interview with Tom Djokovich, CEO of XsunX, Inc. (OTCBB: XSNX). XsunX, Inc is a solar technology Company engaged in the build-out of its multi-megawatt thin film photovoltaic solar manufacturing facilities.



In the interview, Tom Djokovich, CEO of XsunX discusses the company’s business model, the thin film solar technology, recent progress, market drivers and current bids and proposals in the pipeline.



“A year ago we designed a solar module and a manufacturing system to produce it. In January we began building a manufacturing facility near Portland Oregon. To start, we will build about 25 megawatts of production capacity, which represents approximately 200,000 marketable solar panels per year, and then grow that capacity to 35 megawatts by improving our system performance and adding work shifts. We then plan to begin efforts to scale to 100 megawatts of manufacturing capacity by some time in 2010”, Tom Djokovich summarizes in describing his business model.



According to Mr. Djokovich, “Our modules are designed for the electrical utilities scale market where thousands of solar modules are used in each power field. We have started bidding projects for utilities and government agencies to install our modules. The second part of our target market is the conventional installer and integrator where we have received significant requests for purchases of our modules in 2009 and later.”



In addressing the opportunity, Mr. Djokovich notes “The electrical market is enormous. To keep up with demand, the utilities are reaching out for new power production methods that are clean and safe. Long term, these power fields are great investments that can provide a 5-year payback on the average installation and then you have 15 years of cash flow with low operating costs. We see this trend picking up significantly and have positioned ourselves to take advantage of this opportunity.”



To hear full audio interview click here:

http://s3.amazonaws.com/static.investorideas.com/podcasts/2008/081508a.mp3



Featured Showcase Solar Company XsunX (OTCBB: XSNX): Based in Aliso Viejo, Calif., XsunX is developing amorphous silicon thin film photovoltaic (TFPV) solar cell manufacturing processes to produce TFPV solar modules. To deliver its products the Company has begun to build a multi- megawatt TFPV solar module production facility in the United States to meet the growing demand for solar cell products used in large-scale commercial projects, utility power fields, and other on-grid applications. Employing a phased roll out of production capacity, it plans to grow manufacturing capacities to over 100 megawatts by 2010. More info on XsunX, Inc. can be found on our media profile at: http://www.investorideas.com/co/xsnx/default.asp or http://www.xsunx.com/



About Our Green Investor Portals:

RenewableEnergyStocks.com® is one of several green investor portals within Investorideas.com and provides investors with stock news, exclusive articles and financial columnists, audio interviews, investor conferences and a directory of stocks within the renewable energy sector.



Hear more audio interviews at the Investorideas.com Green Investor Audio Series:

http://www.investorideas.com/gi/



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Disclaimer: Our sites do not make recommendations. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. We attempt to research thoroughly, but we offer no guarantees as to the accuracy of information presented. All Information relating to featured companies is sourced from public documents and/ or the company and is not the opinion of our web sites. This site is currently compensated by featured companies, news submissions and online advertising. XsunX compensate the website $5000 per month.

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All interview content is based on previously disclosed public information in SEC filings and press releases.





For more information contact:

Dawn Van Zant 800.665.0411

Email: dvanzant@investorideas.com



Source: RenewableEnergyStocks.com, XsunX