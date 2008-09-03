A little less conversation - Labor commitments deliver a lot more action for a more sustainable WA.

Labor’s strong commitment to diverse green energy outcomes is a long way ahead of undertakings announced by the Liberal Party today, and provides a clear choice for those planning to vote for a more sustainable Western Australia states the WA Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA), WA’s business chamber for sustainable energy industries.



“While we welcome Liberal commitments today to deliver a feed in tariff on renewable energy for domestic customers and also to improve public transport, the announcement today included in the Liberal’s environment platform fails to match Labor’s broad election commitments to sustainable energy,” says Dr Ray Wills, Chief Executive of WA SEA.



“Ramping up use of Western Australia’s massive renewable energy resources will actually diversify the economy and create a more robust environment for business.”



“Building our renewable energy base improves energy supply diversity and thus security, provide new opportunities for business and employment, and grow WA’s industry base - these are all good business outcomes and will help build a more sustainable economy.”



“Labor have provided a broad raft of measures that will help deliver a more sustainable economy for all Western Australians,” says Dr Wills.



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Tomorrow, the WA Sustainable Energy Association will release a comparison of significant election commitments of the major parties contesting the election.



WA Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA)

Media Release - 3 September 2008



Media Contact:

Dr Ray Wills 0430 365 607



Editors notes:



The Western Australian Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA) is a chamber of businesses variously promoting, developing and/or adopting sustainable energy technologies and services that minimise the use of energy through sustainable energy practices and maximise the use of energy from sustainable sources. WA SEA is supported by a growing membership of 180 industry members from a diversity of businesses. www.wasea.com.au.