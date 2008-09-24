2009 FFVs Now Listed on NEVC Website

Jefferson City, MO - The National Ethanol Vehicle Coalition (NEVC) website has been updated and now lists all E85 compatible vehicles up to model year 2009. Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mercedes, Isuzu, Nissan and now Toyota flexible fuel vehicle (FFV) models are all listed at http://www.e85fuel.com/e85101/flexfuelvehicles.php.



“It’s exciting to see nearly fifty FFV models available in 2009,” stated Executive Director of the NEVC, Phil Lampert. “New models like the Lincoln Navigator, Buick Terraza, Toyota Sequoia and Toyota Tundra make an excellent addition to the vehicle line-up. We’ve come a long way since the introduction of the E85 compatible Ford Taurus in 1995.” NEVC member automakers have also placed badges on their new FFVs proudly displaying their E85 compatibility.



The NEVC website at www.E85Fuel.com offers unique information pertaining to E85 and FFVs. The site offers a complete, up-to-date listing of all E85 fueling locations, information on how to sell E85, frequently asked questions, media releases and much more.



The NEVC is also completing our 2009 FFV Purchasing Guide which will contain twenty full color pages of descriptions of FFVs up to model year 2009 will be available in early October. To preorder your copy, go to www.E85Fuel.com.



Automakers have mentioned that additional 2009 models should be announced in future months.