Sustainability and Alt Energy Expo Tucson March 6-7
You are invited!
We are also looking for Natural Gas Vehicles and Equipment to help build the NGV area at the Tucson Sustainability and Energy Expo March 6-7, 2009.
GM has already signed on for a Platinum Sponsorship, but that won’t be anything about NGV’s unfortunately…
Anything our NGV suppliers, builders and manufacturers can do to help us bulk up what the public will see at the Expo on Natural Gas Vehicles is very much
appreciated. This is turning into a very huge event with the opportunity for exposure to 8000 to 9000 people.
http://www.pagnet.org/Programs/EnvironmentalPlanning/EnergyandSustainability/AlternativeEnergyExpo2009/tabid/689/Default.aspx
Thanks,
Dave Clement
President/Owner
CNG Services of Arizona
Authorized FuelMaker Dealer for Arizona
Phone 480-461-5166
Cel. 480-789-1498
Fax 480-615-4338
www.CNGaz.com
Specialists in Compressing Natural Gas into Clean Vehicle Fuel
439 N. Clement St.
Mesa, Arizona 85201
Help Keep Arizona Skies Clean and Blue- Drive a Natural Gas Vehicle!
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