Sustainability and Alt Energy Expo Tucson March 6-7

You are invited!



We are also looking for Natural Gas Vehicles and Equipment to help build the NGV area at the Tucson Sustainability and Energy Expo March 6-7, 2009.

GM has already signed on for a Platinum Sponsorship, but that won’t be anything about NGV’s unfortunately…



Anything our NGV suppliers, builders and manufacturers can do to help us bulk up what the public will see at the Expo on Natural Gas Vehicles is very much

appreciated. This is turning into a very huge event with the opportunity for exposure to 8000 to 9000 people.

http://www.pagnet.org/Programs/EnvironmentalPlanning/EnergyandSustainability/AlternativeEnergyExpo2009/tabid/689/Default.aspx



Thanks,

Dave Clement

President/Owner

CNG Services of Arizona

Authorized FuelMaker Dealer for Arizona

Phone 480-461-5166

Cel. 480-789-1498

Fax 480-615-4338

www.CNGaz.com

Specialists in Compressing Natural Gas into Clean Vehicle Fuel

439 N. Clement St.

Mesa, Arizona 85201

Help Keep Arizona Skies Clean and Blue- Drive a Natural Gas Vehicle!

ROC231066