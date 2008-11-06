Success at Interbuild 2008 for The Renewable Energy Centre.co.uk

The show which lasted five days saw a high number of visitors through the doors consisting of people from the trade, industry professionals such as architects and specifiers, the general public and students.



The Renewable Energy Centre said the show was especially successful for them in terms of brand awareness and many people who looked at the website saw the value of the information available. The website can be found at the top of Google results for the search term “renewable energy” and receives over 1000 visitors a day. For anyone looking to start investigating renewable energy products and services, The Renewable Energy Centre.co.uk is a great starting point. Information on all types of renewable technologies can be found, from home energy saving to wind and wave power and also pages on grants, funding, courses and exhibitions.



Richard Simmons, Managing Director said “Interbuild was a great success for us this year. Renewable Energy is now one of the most popular subjects of interest for both the public and private sector and with the Code for Sustainable Homes now formally in place, the sector is rapidly expanding. We had an incredible amount of interest in the website at the show and this has been reflected in our visitor numbers and enquiries sent through to suppliers listed on the site.”



Following the success at the Interbuild exhibition the Centre said it would be attending Ecobuild in March 2009, to further promote and extend its reach. More information can be found at http://www.therenewableenergycentre.co.uk



Ends

Notes for Editors

The Renewable Energy Centre: Saving Money, Saving Energy and Saving the Planet

www.therenewableenergycentre.co.uk

The Renewable Energy Centre is committed to informing all online users about energy saving and renewable energy in order to:

• increase public awareness through accurate and informative resources

• create business opportunities throughout the UK through its’ local and national directories.

For more information:

Contact: Angela Gallacher (Head of Press & Marketing)

Email: info@therenewableenergycentre.co.uk

Address: 1 Alpha House, Farmer Ward Road, Kenilworth, Warwickshire, CV8 2ED

Telephone: 01926 865835