News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Contact:



Jacky White, PR Agent - 310.393.7274

http://www.greenshopperguide.com

info@greenshopperguide.com



‘Green’ shopping now just a click away.



Santa Monica, CA. 11/7/2008 - Environmentally conscious consumers can lower their carbon footprints and save time by shopping online for eco-friendly products and services. A Santa Monica company’s launch of “Greenshopperguide.com” enables people anywhere to patronize vendors and services around the corner or across the globe.

“We’re simply blown away by the response to the site - not just from local shoppers, but from people all across the United States,” founder Derek Goes said. “They’re telling us that www.Greenshopperguide.com allows them to do their part for the environment without it eating up their valuable time.

The site is designed to combine all your green shopping needs from, eco undies to solar phone chargers. “One happy customer told us that it allows her to ‘get in, get green and get back to my much-too-short lunch break,’” she said.

Goes says they’re working on plans to have vendors in every major “green” city by next year, and then branch out into the “green building sector.”

Greenshopperguide.com doesn’t do any selling or shipping. Instead, it exists to connect Earth-friendly buyers with Earth-friendly businesses. It generates its income by charging the vendors a nominal fee to advertise on the site.



