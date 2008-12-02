GeoSmart Energy Partners with ClimateCare to Improve Access to Leading Edge Geothermal Technology

Cambridge, ON - A formalized partnership between GeoSmart Energy Inc. (GeoSmart) and ClimateCare, Canada’s leading HVAC co‐operative, promises to improve access to leading edge geothermal technology in communities across Ontario.



“At a time when many homeowners and commercial enterprises are seeking more cost‐effective, energy efficient and environmentally friendly solutions to their heating and cooling needs, this new partnership will offer them with ready access to viable energy alternatives to gas,” says Mario Bernardi, Executive Director of ClimateCare.



GeoSmart will become the preferred geothermal heating and cooling supplier to ClimateCare’s vast network of more than 30 independent residential HVAC professional contracting companies across Ontario.



“As a co‐operative, we’re committed to giving contractors the opportunity to learn from the industry’s best and to provide them with access to top‐of‐the‐line products, and with GeoSmart, we get both,” says Bernardi.



As the largest non‐manufacturing‐based distributor of geothermal products in Canada, GeoSmart Energy has amassed a solid reputation for its innovative and customer‐friendly geothermal units and pipe.Its GeoSmart Energy Academy, where contractors learn about the supplier’s products and proper installation, is considered an industry best and is dedicated to generating happy customers and helping dealers succeed.



“We’re delighted to be partnering with ClimateCare who shares our passion for quality and service excellence,” says Chad Brezynskie, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, GeoSmart Energy. “This partnership beautifully complements the dealers we already have in place and will further reinforce our outreach within the Ontario market.”



GeoSmart’s geothermal heating and cooling systems tap into the free and renewable energy stored in the earth. By simply moving heat energy to or from the home and earth through a ground loop system, a geothermal unit achieves efficiency levels that ordinary gas furnaces or air conditioners are unable to reach.



ClimateCare is a member‐owned, for profit co‐operative dedicated to offering excellent quality service to middle and high income markets to provide ‘home comfort’ that addresses health, safety, security and reliability needs. As a member‐based organization, its purpose is to develop and deliver the programs, systems and services that will ensure the sustainable profitability and growth of its member

shareholders.



GeoSmart Energy is a leading geothermal heating and cooling supplier to residential and commercial markets. As one of the largest purveyors of geothermal technology and training, GeoSmart is continually asked globally for their knowledge and geothermal implementation expertise. Visit us at www.geosmartenergy.com.