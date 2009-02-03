Best Of 2009

Power Inverter from Clayton Power handles extreme hardness test

Clayton Power&#39;s 12VDC Sine Wave Power Inverter, Model CP1012 - has been through one of the world&#39;s toughest tests.

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SMA America Introduces Central Inverter Engineered for Optimum Medium Voltage Grid Connection

SMA America LLC, the U.S.-based subsidiary of global solar technology leader SMA Solar Technology AG, has expanded its U.S. line of commercial and utility products with the Sunny Central 500HE-US.

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EnerWorks Partners with Nelson & Small to Bring Solar Power to the Northeast

EnerWorks announced today its strategic partnership with Nelson & Small, a top performing, nationally recognized wholesale distributor founded over 70 years ago.

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Preparing America for New Jobs in Renewable Energy Horizon Fuel Cell Develops Science Education Kits

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies is introducing new teaching tools that focus on the science of renewable energy. These hands-on science experiment kits, including small wind-turbines, solar panels and zero emission vehicle construction sets, are designed as the chemistry sets of the future.

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The European solar thermal industry's leading-edge technology creates jobs and economic wealth

Brussels, 13 July 2009. Latest ESTIF statistics demonstrate the strong economic value of Solar Thermal in Europe. Today, this 3 billion Euro market provides over 40.000 full-time jobs in Europe where the industry has forged a clear technological lead in generating solar heating and cooling.

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Currie Technologies Introduces New Electric Bicycles at Interbike 2009

Launch includes test rides for press and retailers at Interbike's Outdoor Demo 2009 in Bootleg Canyon on September 21 & 22 with full product line review and press interviews on the convention show floor on September 23 - 25

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Half-price Solar Systems with Grant Scheme

To encourage the use of renewable energy, the Portuguese Ministry of Finance has launched a funding scheme enabling all home owners to install solar hot water systems at up to half-price.

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3DEGREES PARTNERS WITH DOMINION VIRGINIA POWER TO LAUNCH NEW UTILITY GREEN PRICING PROGRAM

New voluntary renewable energy option is now available to over 2.2 Million Virginia residential and commercial customers

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SolarWorks NJ Nears $100 Million in Sales

For SolarWorks NJ, 2009 is starting out very well. The 5-year-old company is closing in on $100,000,000 in their contracted pipeline. With the Renewable Energy friendly Obama administration upon us, the future looks rather sunny for the Turnersville, NJ firm.

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Australian stimulus could be more sustainable.

The stimulus package announced by Australia's Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has missed opportunities to simultaneously improve Australia's sustainability in energy use and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to Western Australia's largest peak body for the sustainable energy sector.

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Michigan's Governor Announces Sweeping New Clean Energy Proposal

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) would like to commend Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm for the clean energy proposal she announced yesterday at her State-of-the-State address in Lansing (see http://www.michigan.gov/documents/gov/SOS2009_265915_7.pdf).

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Turbines officially spinning in Antarctica

Eight wind turbines in Antarctica are withstanding temperatures of -60 degrees Celsius and winds of over 90 m/s.

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SunLink Supports More than 21 Megawatts of Solar in 2008

The SunLink solar mounting system provided the support for more than 21 Megawatts of photovoltaic modules in 2008. The variety of installations proves that SunLink's aerodynamically designed, non-penetrating system is ideal for commercial installations of all sizes.

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First-Ever Technology from FSS: PVW Hybrid Street Light

Full Spectrum Solutions Innovative Street Lighting Technology for a Solar and Wind Powered Future

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Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit Speakers Announced; Registration Now Open

The Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit will be held on May 6-8, 2009 at the Barbara Worth Resort in Holtville, CA. Asserting its 40,000-plus megawatt potential, Imperial Valley has vast renewable resources that include wind, geothermal, solar and biomass.

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Florida Governor Crist Receives "Golden Meter" Award

At a ceremony held in Tallahassee yesterday, Florida Governor Charlie Crist received the 2009 Golden Meter Award for his leadership in creating policies that foster a strong solar energy market.

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AltEnergyMag.com becomes the new face of EarthToys

AltEnergyMag.com becomes the new face of EarthToys with a newly designed Alternative Energy eMagazine and Web Resource.

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Fuel Cells Boarding Buses Around World

Fuel cell buses have been quietly running around the world, with a recent increase in orders and demonstrations.

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SMA Solar Technology AG Commissions World's Largest Solar Inverter Factory

SMA Solar Technology AG, parent company of U.S. subsidiary SMA America, Inc., has announced the opening of its 193,000 square foot solar inverter factory in Kassel, Germany.

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Carmanah Receives $2.3 Million Order to Power North Africa Telecom Project with Solar Technology

Carmanah Technologies Corporation has received a follow up order valued at approximately CAD $2.3 million from Lyon, France-based telecom provider TWIST to supply solar power systems for a telecommunications project in North Africa.

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The City of Beaconsfield is the latest municipality in Quebec to install Solar powered LED lighting!

Installation of a Solar powered LED lighting system.

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Blue Sky Energy Introduces Solar Charging And Wind/Hydro Diversion Charge Control In Its' SB3024iL

Vista, California &amp;#61630; Blue Sky Energy, Inc., a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) charge controllers is once again pushing PV system price/performance standards with the addition of diversion charge control in its&#39; SB3024i /iL product line.

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SPG Solar Completes Dual-Purpose Solar System for The Marine Mammal Center

Solar Panels Gather Power From the Sun And Provide Shade for Hospitalized Animals

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World's Largest Energy Fair to Celebrate its 20th Year

Midwest Renewable Energy Association Energy Fair, in Custer, Wis., June 19-21, will feature workshops and exhibits emphasizing clean energy.

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The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds installs wind turbine

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), which recently came out to support wind power development in correctly sited locations, has installed a small scale wind turbine at its Rainham Marshes visitor centre in Purfleet, Essex.

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Assemblywoman Salas Will Deliver Keynote Speech at Renewable Energy Summit

Assemblywoman Mary Salas (D-Chula Vista) will deliver the keynote speech at the Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit banquet. The three-day summit will be held May 6-8, 2009 at the Barbara Worth Golf Resort in Holtville, CA.

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Boots on the Roof Announces Partnership with SunWize Technologies

Close on the heels of launching its very popular solar training boot camps, Boots on the Roof has announced a new partnership with SunWize Technologies, the premier distributor of solar energy systems and components in North America.

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Andrew Fisk Joins Conservation Services Group

Residential energy efficiency expert Andrew Fisk joins energy services firm, Conservation Services Group. Fisk will work out of CSG's Albany, N.Y. office and oversee all of the firm's New York operations.

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Elithis Tower, the first positive energy office structure, is now open

Designed and constructed at equal cost to a traditional building, the 54,000 square foot structure produces six times fewer greenhouse gas emissions

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400 words to nominate your company for the 1st CSP Today industry Awards

Nominations open until the 15th of October at 20:00 GMT

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eIQ Energy Introduces vBoost Converter Modules To Reduce Solar Array Costs

New system enables parallel architecture for simpler installation, design flexibility, and 5 to 10 percent reduction in total system costs

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AMSC Signs Additional Power Grid Contracts in Australia

- D-VAR® Solution to Enable Waterloo and AGL Hallett 4 (North Brown Hill) Wind Farms to Meet Australia's Grid Interconnection Requirements - Product Now Serving More Than 50 Wind Farms Worldwide

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Schneider Electric/Xantrex PV Box to be demonstrated at Solar Power International 2009

Xantrex Technology Inc. and its parent company Schneider Electric, announce their exhibit at Solar Power International 2009, North America's largest business to business tradeshow and conference for solar technology, in Anaheim, California, from October 27 - 29, 2009.

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Lunera Lighting Ramps-up Production of Dimmable LED Fixtures for Commercial Use

Ultra-thin, Energy-efficient Fixtures Contribute to LEED Certification

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DEK Solar Thinks Beyond Equipment to Deliver PV Process, Support and Service Solutions

Following the widespread success of the award-winning PVP1200 platform and the recent European launch of the highly anticipated PV3000 metallization line, DEK Solar is consolidating its position as a major force on the solar stage. Talking recently about the company's success in the sector, Alternative Energy Business Manager, Darren Brown, attributed the trend to DEK's ability to "think beyond equipment."

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DEK Solar Adds New Project Manager to the Team

Following the recent launch of the PV3000 solar metallization line, DEK Solar has extended its team even further with the addition of new Solar Project Manager, George Foot. Designed to support the growing demand for the company's services, the new role is focused on the development of next-generation solar solutions.

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Panzhihua: China steel boomtown maps low-carbon future

The industrial boomtown of Panzhihua, China has adopted an exhaustive long-term roadmap to bring the city to the cutting edge of sustainable energy in China. The plan, partially funded by REEEP, targets a shift from steel to services, increased energy efficiency and the development of renewables.

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FERC Decision a 'Major Victory' for the Solar Industry

Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) releases statement applauding the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee's (FERC) declaratory order.

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Bi State Green Expo serving eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, happening January 22-24th 2010

A green show is coming to the greater St. Louis area January 22-24, 2010

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Smart Energy Summit to focus on in-home energy management and control solutions

U.S. Department of Commerce, Austin Energy to keynote conference

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Lunera Lighting Expands Sales Representative Network

Company to Provide Comprehensive Regional Sales and Customer Support

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Alpha Energy Installs Solar Power System on Arizona Game & Fish Headquarters

Alpha Energy incorporats the latest innovations into the Solar Power system atop the Arizona Game & Fish headquarters on the Carefree Highway in Phoenix.

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Evergreen Solar Announces Continued Progress at Devens Facility

Evergreen Solar, Inc. today announced that it shipped 8.5 MW of products from its Devens factory and an additional 3.7 MW from its Marlboro pilot manufacturing facility, during the fourth quarter of 2008, in line with its announced expectations in October.

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XSUNX ANNOUNCES TFPV SOLAR CONTRACT TO OREGON FIRM

XsunX, Inc. a thin-film photovoltaic solar technology company, announced today that it had entered into a two-year supply contract for the sale of four (4) megawatts of it ASI-120 TFPV solar modules to an Oregon based firm specializing in over 20 years of commercial project development.

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Sustainable energy peak body welcomes re-appointment of Western Australian Chief Scientist.

The Western Australian Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA) welcomes the reappointment of Professor Beazley as Western Australia's Chief Scientist, announced today by by Troy Buswell, Treasurer; Minister for Commerce; Science and Innovation; Housing and Works.

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Growth, Innovation and Leadership: Frost & Sullivan's Key for Success in a Downturn

For the first time ever in Europe after hugely successful editions in North America and in Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan will be hosting the Growth, Innovation and Leadership Congress 'GIL 2009: Europe' on 19-20 May, at the Sofitel St James in London.

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RWE Hydro Power Contract

Zenergy Power plc announces it has been commissioned by RWE Power AG to draft a study to evaluate the potential increase in electrical output achievable from RWE's existing hydro river plants using superconductor variable speed generators.

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SEPA Statement on PSE&G $773 Million Solar Program Investment

New Jersey Utility Announces Innovative Program to Build 120 MW of Solar Capacity

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LINDA RUSSO PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AT CONSERVATION SERVICES GROUP

CSG promotes industry veteran Linda Russo to senior vice president of marketing. Russo has been with CSG since 1993 and has been involved in all phases of marketing communications for the national energy services firm and its clients.

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NAMASTÉ SOLAR GIVES PRESIDENTIAL INTRODUCTION

Namasté Solar CEO Blake Jones Honored to Represent Green Industries During President Obama's Signing of the Historic Stimulus Bill in Denver

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Live Webcast: WindEnergy Business 2009 Conference: Feb 24, 8:30am - 4:30pm (CST)

On Tuesday, February 24th, 2009 the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest (GACCoM) will be hosting the WindEnergy Business 2009 Conference in Rosemont, IL. We will live stream the event from 8.30 am - 4.30 pm (CST): http://www.ustream.tv/channel/windenergy-business-2009

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SolarPower Restoration Systems announces a multi-year purchase agreement of PV with SBM Solar

SolarPower Restoration Systems Inc, an innovative developer of building and roofing integrated photovoltaic application technologies announced today it has signed a multi-year, multi mega-watt purchase agreement with SBM Solar Inc.

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LITTELFUSE Announces New SPF Solar Fuse Series

The new SPF solar midget (10X38 mm) fuse from Littelfuse offers protection to PV electrical circuits upwards of 1000VDC and 30 amperes. 15 different ampere ratings have been developed to offer the designer greater flexibility than ever before.

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First Solar Plant in Florida - Creates 200 Jobs

Advanced Solar Photonics is building a thin film solar panel production plant, the first in the state, called SolarFab. This opportunity will create aproximately 200 green jobs in Florida.

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Biogas for the UK

MT-ENERGIE commits to the UK-Biogas Market by opening the Reading-based MT-ENERGIE UK LTD to serve the British Anaerobic Digestion Market and to contribute to the renewable energy production in the United Kingdom.

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ACORE Launches ACORE JobFinder.com

Green job seekers will be able to post resumes and to search by industry category and/or job function, and save job searches. Employers in the Green Economy will be able to post and manage job listings, review resumes and find qualified workers.

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Venango Technology Center Invests $3.4 Million in Energy-Efficiency Upgrades

The Venango Technology Center (VTC) in Oil City, Pa., a regional vo-tech training center, is investing $3.4 million in energy efficiency upgrades to its facility. TAC by Schneider Electric will do the work as a performance contract and guarantees the VTC will save $50 K annually in utility charges.

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"CleanLaunch" Ignites Early-Stage Clean Tech Companies

CleanLaunch: Igniting clean technology start-ups

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Department of Energy's Second Photovoltaic Workshop Set for Next Week

Solar technology experts will gather in Tempe, Arizona next week for the U.S. Department of Energy's second photovoltaic workshop. T&#220;V Rheinland PTL will present at the workshop and host a tour of its facilities. Its partner, T&#220;VRheinland, is sponsoring.

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Sunny Tower Inverter System Creates New Opportunities For Solar Installers

SMA America, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of global solar technology leader SMA Technology AG, offers residential solar installers the ability to expand their services and customer base with the innovative Sunny Tower.

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Jacob Fleming's MENA Renewable Energy Forum 26th -28th October 2009

MENA Renewable Energy 2009, a conference from the Jacob Fleming Group aims to bring to the forefront the various opportunities and challenges that exist in the Renewable Energy Industry in MENA

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Advanced Solar Photonics is Now "OPEN FOR BUSINESS"

It is official! ASP is now selling monocrystalline solar panels manufactured with one hundred percent American made components.

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INL and OriginOil to develop algae-to-oil technology

Idaho National Laboratory recently signed an agreement to help OriginOil, Inc. validate and scale the company's proprietary technology for converting algae to oil. Representatives from the company converged at the U.S. Department of Energy lab for a February signing ceremony.

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SolarCity and U.S. Bank Forge New Partnership to Fund Solar Projects

Nation's 6th-largest commercial bank and nation's leading residential solar installer create new tax equity fund to enable more American homeowners and businesses to adopt clean power

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Silicon Valley Power 5th in U.S. for Green Power

SVP is ranked 5th in customer participation for green programs by the National Renewable Energy Lab. ln 2008, the 4,370 participants enrolled in Santa Clara Green Power prevented release of 28,486 metric tons of carbon dioxide. This is equivalent to removing 5,217 cars from the road.

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3TIER® Launches FirstLook® API

Third-party licensing now available for industry&#39;s leading wind and solar datasets

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Durham College Powers Up with Carmanah Solar Technology

Designed to supplement the campuss primary utility feed, the grid-tie photovoltaic system will help keep demand and electricity bills under control, while providing students with a real-world example of renewable energy technology in action.

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GRC's Annual Meeting Moving Full Steam Ahead

Vital geothermal energy issues will be discussed at upcoming Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting, October 4-7, 2009, at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada.

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SMA Increases its Edge in the PV Market with Acquisition of OKE Module Inverter Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG announces today the acquisition of the module inverters (micro-inverters) technology platform from the Dutch company OKE-Services. In the coming years, SMA will continue to develop this technology and launch its own module inverter product range.

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Future Fuels Announces 'Near-Zero' Emissions; Technology Sharing Agreement with GreenGen of China

Future Fuels has entered an agreement to exchange and share technical information with China's Thermal Power Research, Inc. (TPRI). Owned by a consortium of electric utilities, TPRI's majority stakeholder is China's largest power company, Huaneng Power Group (NYSE:HNP.

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Solar powered parking-lot light delivers affordable off-grid illumination

Carmanah Technologies has unveiled the newest design in solar LED lighting: the EverGEN™ 1710 solar-powered area light. The EverGEN 1710 light combines advanced motion-sensing capabilities with a range of energy saving operating profiles to ensure bright, reliable illumination whenever and wher

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SGS' Owner's Representative Services for RWE's First Wind Farm in Poland

SGS supported RWE with Owner's Representative Services in establishing its first Wind Farm in Poland, consisting of 18 wind turbines.

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SGS to Present New Wind Energy Technology Center

SGS will present its new Wind Energy Technology Center (WETC) in Tianjin at the Asia-Pacific Weeks Wind Energy Conference, which will take place on October 12, 2009, in Berlin at the Town Hall.

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Ecology and Environment, Inc. Achieves 80-Percent Carbon Reduction at Net Cost Savings

Ecology and Environment, Inc. has achieved an 80-percent reduction in annual carbon emissions associated with building energy use at its global headquarters in Lancaster, N.Y. This is an accomplishment achieved over a nine-year period, and with a building previously certified as LEED-EB Platinum.

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3TIER Launches Next Generation of Solar Assessment Products

Industry&#39;s most advanced, scientific resource analysis available today

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InvestMidwest Issues Call for Applications for March 2010 Venture Capital Forum in St. Louis

High-growth entrepreneural companies in the cleantech/alternative energy industry are encouraged to apply before the early application deadline on Nov. 13.

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EnerWorks Named an "Emerging Cleantech Leader"

EnerWorks was today named among the Next 10 Emerging Cleantech Leaders by Corporate Knights, an independent Canadian-based media company focused on promoting and reinforcing sustainable development in Canada.

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EnerWorks Focus Leads to Distributorship Opportunities

With the recent launch of its new Focus Solar Water Heating Solutions, EnerWorks is looking to expand quickly in markets that do not have long-term freeze events.

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SEIA President Rhone Resch to Address General Session at Solar Power International 2009

Will Challenge Industry to Unite, Fight for "Solar Bill of Rights"

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Lunera Lighting Heralds a New Era of Digital LED Lighting at Greenbuild Expo 2009

Dimmable, Ultra-thin LED Fixtures Demonstrated at Booth #1658(Lower Level)

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OPEL Solar, Inc. Awarded Treasury Payment under American Recovery & Reinvestment Act

OPEL Solar, Inc. Awarded Treasury Payment under American Recovery & Reinvestment Act OPEL's Rooftop Tracking Solar Power System at a Connecticut School is Recognized

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President Obama Applauds Energy Auditor Training Program

The energy auditor curriculum consists of 23 individual classes or modules, totaling 800 contact hours.

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meeco AG expands to the United States

meeco AG offers a number of PV-based solutions-both grid-connected and off-grid solutions for utility-scale, industrial, and community needs, as well as mobile solutions for industrial and residential applications.

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PROINSO Launches International Network of Qualified Installers

• The Spanish distribution company for solar photovoltaic material becomes the first distributor in its sector to launch a program of this nature. The PROINSO International Network of qualified installers begins initially in Spain, Greece and Italy, and will expand over the coming months to France

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SGS Statutory Services Belgium Accredited as Authorized Inspection Organization (AIO)

In October 2009, SGS Statutory Services Belgium was accredited as Authorized Inspection Organization (AIO) for the certification of Belgian offshore installations for the production of electricity from renewable energy.

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The Go-Ped Pro-Ped: Finally A Green, Clean, Propane Gas Scooter

UrbanScooters.com announces the addition of the eco-friendly Go-Ped Pro-Ped Propane Powered Stand-Up Gas Scooter to its line up. The GoPed Pro-Ped is unique in that it's the only stand-up gas scooter green enough to be legal for sale in California.

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CBS Television Stations Partner With Go Green Expo Eco-Living Tour

Go Green Expo, the nation's premier green business and sustainable lifestyle show known for its innovative and interactive programming, today announced an exciting and exclusive television partnership for its 2010 tour with the CBS Television Stations group.

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Home Energy Solutions will hold a one-day MicroFIT workshop December 9 in Toronto

December 9, 2009 Home Energy Solutions will hold a one-day workshop for electricians, home service businesses and individuals looking to learn more about Ontario's Green Energy Act and Feed-In-Tariff at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, Toronto, ON.

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