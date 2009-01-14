XSUNX ANNOUNCES TFPV SOLAR CONTRACT TO OREGON FIRM

XsunX Announces Sales Contract to Supply 4 Megawatts of its ASI-120 Thin Film Solar Modules



XsunX Sales Contracts Grow to 19 Megawatts with a Combined Value of $47 million



ALISO VIEJO, California, January 14, 2009 - XsunX, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: XSNX, XSNXE), a solar technology company engaged in the build-out of its multi-megawatt thin film photovoltaic (TFPV) solar manufacturing facilities in Oregon, announced today that it had entered into a two-year supply contract for the sale of four (4) megawatts of it ASI-120 TFPV solar modules to an Oregon based firm specializing in over 20 years of commercial project development.



“We are pleased to announce continued progress in our business development efforts with this sales agreement to supply 4 megawatts of our ASI-120 TFPV solar modules,” stated Tom Djokovich, CEO of XsunX. “This agreement represents approximately $10 million dollars in total contract value with an initial 2 megawatts slated for delivery in calendar 2009, and the remaining 2 megawatt balance for delivery in calendar 2010. This sales contract underscores XsunX’s efforts to develop business and distribution relationships for its solar products in Oregon and extends to the creation of new jobs in Oregon’s renewable energy sector,” concluded Djokovich.



For more information about XsunX, please visit XsunX Web site: http://www.XsunX.com



Contact: For XsunX, Inc. Investor Relations Tel: (888) 797-4527

For Media Relations Tel: (312) 943-1106 Laura Grock



Safe Harbor Statement: Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “may”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.